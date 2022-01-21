How to fix Hitman Trilogy not launching on Xbox Game Pass (PC)

Hitman Trilogy has launched on Xbox Game Pass, however, there seems to be an ongoing issue where the title does not launch after installation on the PC platform.

Xbox Game Pass, a subscription-based gaming service, is arguably the best deal in the gaming industry right now. The service offers players a plethora of top-tier games across Xbox consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S), PC as well as on mobile devices through the cloud, for a monthly subscription fee.

The service adds new games for players to try out on a regular basis, and one of the most recent additions is that of the Hitman Trilogy. However, an issue has left players unable to play the game on PC.

Hitman trilogy not launching Game Pass PC? How to solve the ongoing issue

The Hitman Trilogy bundles in the three titles of the Hitman World of Assassination trilogy, which are Hitman (2016), Hitman 2 (2018), and Hitman 3 (2021). The game lets players explore deep and complicated sandboxes consisting of complex AI to find the most innovative ways to take out a target.

The Bundle was recently added to the Game Pass for both PC and Console, however, some users are unable to launch the title after installation. Reddit user u/Foxxxyygrandpa over at r/XboxGamePass has found the solution to the problem. Let’s take a look at how that can be solved.

Launch the Xbox Application on Desktop. Click on the profile image and navigate to the settings menu. Head over to the General sub-menu in the Settings menu. Uncheck the “Use advanced installation and management features” option. Uninstall the Hitman trilogy client. Close the Xbox Application either from Taskbar or from the Task Manager. Re-launch the Xbox Application and re-install the Hitman Trilogy.

While uninstalling and reinstalling the entirety of over 56.7 GB of the Hitman Trilogy is quite inconvenient, so far it is the only effective solution to the existing issue. However, if any easier solution to the issues is discovered in the future, this story will be updated to reflect that.

