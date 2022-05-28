5 video games that might be showcased at the PlayStation State of Play 

A new PlayStation direct State of Play event has been scheduled for June 2, 2022, possibly in competition with Microsoft’s Xbox & Bethesda games showcase. It promises 30 minutes of new game trailers and various announcements.

With the blog post from PlayStation specifying mostly third-party games, PlayStation exclusives might just opt out of this event. So the likes of God of War: Ragnarok and any Insomniac games will probably not be present.

Despite this, there are still many upcoming third-party PlayStation games being released in the near future that will keep audiences entertained. Here are five games that have a high possibility of being showcased at this event.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

5 video games that might be present at the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event

1) Gotham Knights

WB Games Montreal’s next foray into Gotham City takes place in the form of Gotham Knights, a game centered around Batman’s sidekicks. Coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, the game is set to release on October 25, 2022. Taking place after an incident that has Batman killed, it's up to the rest of the Bat-family to take control of the city back from the supervillains.

The game has had gameplay footage and trailers released outside of PlayStation events, and some of the character abilities and open-world have been shown off.

The game features four playable characters: Batgirl, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Robin, with a single-player story that can be played in two-player co-op as well. Each character has their own abilities and fighting style, with players being able to explore a living Gotham city using any of the four.

2) Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The newest entry in the Lord of the Rings game series, Gollum tells the story of the titular character during the event of him finding the One Ring (before the events of the movies). The game is developed and published by Daedalic Entertainment and is set to release on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo, on September 1, 2022.

After the last game set in Middle Earth, Shadow of War failed, Gollum is set to provide players with a new experience. From various gameplay trailers, Gollum can be seen taking place in the lands of Mordor and might feature a branching story narrative.

With the game’s release date close, people could be shown a story trailer for the game in the upcoming PlayStation event, giving it much context as no one clearly knows what story the game is trying to tell. Other than the fact that Gollum is the protagonist, should players expect to see other familiar faces? Or will this game rely completely on its complex protagonist to deliver an interesting experience?

3) Stray

Stray is an upcoming third-person action video game developed by BlueTwelve Studio and Annapurna Interactive. Giving players control of a stray cat that is thrust into a new and different world, players can expect to platform around this new concept of a game. This video game will be available for PC and PlayStation users.

The game follows a narrative centered around a cat that falls into an alternate world filled with robots, machines, and viruses. The cat must try to find its way back to its homeworld and family. The gameplay involves solving puzzles by interacting with the world and environment to progress.

The cat is also accompanied by a drone companion who can assist it by being a language translator as well as a mobile storage box. The game was originally set to be released in early 2022. However, during a PlayStation: State of Play event in April, the game was announced to be delayed to mid 2022. With that period nearing, a new release date announcement would not go amiss.

4) Final Fantasy XVI

The next new entry into the Final Fantasy series, Final Fantasy XVI, is being developed and published by Square Enix for the PlayStation 5 and PC. While there is no set release date as of yet, details about the game have been revealed via trailers released by Square Enix.

As with previous games, the new installment is an original story, not linked to older games. The narrative is set in the fantasy world of Valisthea, which includes various factions and is threatened by monsters being summoned by humans known as Dominants. Players take control of Clive Rosfield, the protagonist who fights using a combination of magic and melee weapons.

With no release date announced as of yet, an appearance in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play event could solve this issue, along with a new gameplay or story trailer. Final Fantasy is one of the most anticipated series of games, and with Stranger of Paradise being an underwhelming entry, FF XVI is the next eagerly awaited release.

5) Hogwarts Legacy

One of the most anticipated games of the year, Hogwarts Legacy, is set to be the most immersive experience for Harry Potter fans in recent years. Developed by Avalanche Software, the game is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2022 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

The game is set in the 1800s amidst a Goblin Rebellion, where players can embody a student joining Hogwarts for their fifth year. This is an open-world single-player RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter, with explorable areas including Hogwarts, Hogsmeade Village, The Forbidden Forest, and Gringotts being confirmed. Players can attend classes as the year unfolds, with the explorable areas changing visually through the seasons.

Abilities include various spells to learn, as well as a morality system figuring into which spells the player can learn. A release date announcement might be on its way in the PlayStation State of Play event in the coming days, possibly with a new trailer. Fingers crossed.

