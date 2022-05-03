Hogwarts Legacy might get delayed again and what it means for fans

One of the worst nightmares for Hogwarts Legacy fans right now is to hear that the title has been delayed yet again. The game has already seen a delay to 2022. There were also further rumors of it being pushed to 2023 before WB Games quashed those and confirmed it would be coming out in 2022.

Imran Khan @imranzomg Couldn't get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around. Couldn't get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around.

If recent rumors are to be believed, there has been potential chatter that Warner Bros. is looking to sell its gaming division, with valuable IPs up for grabs. The burning question amidst this is simple - whether Hogwarts Legacy will see another delay.

The possibility of a Hogwarts Legacy delay and what it could mean

The video game industry has recently seen several high-profile acquisitions and sales. One is, of course, reminded of Microsoft buying Activision Blizzard, but only a couple of days ago, the Embracer Group revealed that they are acquiring three development studios along with a catalog of IPs, which includes Tomb Raider and Deus Ex.

Imran Khan @imranzomg Interested parties include EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, and PUBG Corp. WBD wants to sell studios and license IP, supposedly. Interested parties include EA, Take-Two, Microsoft, Sony, Tencent, Netease, and PUBG Corp. WBD wants to sell studios and license IP, supposedly.

Thus, rumors of Warner Bros. looking to sell its gaming division are not far-fetched. A possible switch in hands may result in the game getting pushed to the next, seeing its official release date for the moment is set during the Holiday period of 2022.

There have been no official announcements or precise indications that Hogwarts Legacy will face any delay. Although the release date is yet to be confirmed, the developers have repeatedly assured fans that they will get to step into the wizarding world of 1890 later this year.

Fans have been waiting for the game since the reveal trailer dropped in 2020. Yet, a potential delay may not be the worst situation for the fans to deal with. Other than the disappointment of waiting longer for the game, the developers can utilize an extended period to polish the gameplay and mechanics further.

Talking about the story, the official website states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Given the expected vastness of the game, there will be a lot of different aspects of the title that will require extensive polishing for it to be an immersive wizarding experience like never before truly. Fans have been clamoring and hoping that the developers will take their time to fine-tune the game before releasing it.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

The developers can also use any potential delay in adding or tweaking mechanics. The community has been asking for Quidditch to be involved in the game for a long time, while others have wondered if locations like the Great Lake and underwater exploration would be a part of the title.

Hunter (Icy) Harriman❄️ @H_Harriman95 @kenshireading @HogwartsLegacy You can fly a broom and they show the training grounds I’m sure it’s a given you can’t have Hogwarts without quidditch fans would riot @kenshireading @HogwartsLegacy You can fly a broom and they show the training grounds I’m sure it’s a given you can’t have Hogwarts without quidditch fans would riot 😂

Even if a delay would mean that Hogwarts Legacy will not see the light of the day for some time, there are silver linings to be found too. There has been no official confirmation on the sale or any further delay concerning the title.

Whenever Hogwarts Legacy releases, players will get the chance to walk into the famed school as a fifth-year student. They will have the opportunity to attend classes and "grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and magical harvesting plants as they face off against deadly enemies."

