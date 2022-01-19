Hogwarts Legacy still on track for 2022, according to Warner Bros.

Fans of the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy were recently disappointed to learn that the game would probably be delayed to a launch in 2023. Colin Moriarty, a trusted source, had earlier reported on the Sacred Symbols podcast that the game might not launch in 2022 due to it being "in some sort of trouble".

Now, it seems the game is still on track to be released in 2022.

The title is slated to be an open-world action RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potty in the late 1800s. Players will take up the role of a student at Hogwarts, much like the original trio. The game will also feature other locations like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade Village.

Players will get to step into the magical world of Hogwarts Legacy in 2022 itself

Warner Play @WarnerPlayBR Você já sabe quais serão os principais lançamentos de jogos da #Warner em 2022? Segue o fio que a gente mostra! 🧵 Você já sabe quais serão os principais lançamentos de jogos da #Warner em 2022? Segue o fio que a gente mostra! 🧵👇 https://t.co/PKq7A2M6jG

On January 17, Warner Play's Brazilian handle shared a Twitter thread that detailed the different main games of WB coming out in 2022. The first picture showcased numerous characters from the upcoming titles, including one of a character on a hippogriff.

Under that Twitter thread, the handle shared the names of the big releases: Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MultiVersus, and Hogwarts Legacy.

The tweet was accompanied by the caption [translated]:

"Hogwarts of the 1800s is open to you in Hogwarts Legacy, a RPG open world action game at the most famous school of wizardry in the world. What will your legacy be?"

Warner Play @WarnerPlayBR A Hogwarts de 1800 está de portas abertas para você em #Hogwarts Legacy, um #RPG de ação em mundo aberto na mais famosa escola de magia e bruxaria do mundo. Qual vai ser o seu legado? A Hogwarts de 1800 está de portas abertas para você em #Hogwarts Legacy, um #RPG de ação em mundo aberto na mais famosa escola de magia e bruxaria do mundo. Qual vai ser o seu legado? https://t.co/YSiJdE66hW

This has caused great excitement among gamers who were disappointed with the rumored delay. In a conversation with Toy World magazine last year, Rachel Wakely, the General Manager of Warner Bros., confirmed that 2022 would see two major additions to the wizarding world: a new Fantastic Beasts film and the open-world game. It seems everything is scheduled for that to come to fruition.

Prominent insider AccountNGT retweeted the news and stated that the game would possibly be coming in Quarter 3 of this year. The Wizarding World team also posted an announcement on the official website confirming that the game will be arriving this year itself.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hogwarts Legacy promises to be a unique experience as users will get to experience everything in the life of a Hogwarts student, from learning to cast spells to brewing potions to taming beasts. Upon release, the game will be available on Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Edited by Ravi Iyer