Why Hogwarts Legacy's possible delay to 2023 may be a good thing

Hogwarts Legacy could come a lot later than what was anticipated by many of the fans, but it could turn out to be a good thing in the long-run.

Since being revealed at a PlayStation 5 event, Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most sought-after games by the community. Initial hopes were that the game would see a release in 2021.

But developers Avalanche and publishers Warner Bros. Interactive were quick to state that the game will come out in 2022. The official website of the game states the same, without revealing the month or day of release.

However, if latest developments as per inside information is to be believed, the game built in the Harry Potter universe could be delayed until 2023. For many fans, this has been a disappointing piece of news, although the delay could potentially benefit the game and its fans.

How Hogwarts Legacy's speculated delay could enhance the overall gameplay experience

There is no doubt over the fact that Hogwarts Legacy is an incredibly ambitious project. There have been a few Harry Potter games in the past, but none of them come close to this title scale-wise. The game has the potential to be the closest a human being will be able to come to living the wizard life.

Set in 1800s, players will be able to live their life as a wizard or witch. They will create their own legacies like Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger did in the story books. The story is planned to be original and from playing Quidditch to choosing the houses, players will have the freedom to do it all.

It all sounds fantastic, but a game is not just about the creation of ideas. The ideas have to be executed as well and it has to be done in a way that meets the expectations. Making a video game is not a simple job as there are several screws that need to be tightended and codes that need to be written.

From what can be understood based on the official website, players will be able to enjoy a huge roster of activities. From doing spells to enjoying the school grounds, players will have no shortage of activities.

Additionally, Hogwarts Legacy will not be restricted to the school. Areas like the Forbidden Forest will also be available for exploration on the side. Expectations are rife that the map will be vast and there will be plenty of quests.

It's going to be a single-player-only experience, but given the nature of it, a future co-op can't be ruled out. If Avalanche plans to bring a co-op mode in the future, some part of additional coding will be required. Maybe a cross-platform feature will make an appearance as well.

Avalanche plans to release Hogwarts Legacy on all platforms, including next-generation consoles. There will be emphasis on properly optimizing the game for all the consoles because performance shortcomings on one can be harmful for the game's reputation.

A longer development period may not necessarily result in a great video game. But a longer period gives more time for the developers to tweak the game and potentially remove game breaking bugs. Hogwarts Legacy is touted to be the biggest game in the Harry Potter universe. The delay in its release could be that difference maker, which ensures that the game literally leaves a lasting legacy.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan