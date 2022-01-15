How to join friends’ quest in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

Players are sure to be eager to learn how to invite their friends to perform co-op multiplayer tasks and hunts now that the Monster Hunter: Rise PC version has been released. One of the finest aspects of Monster Hunter: Rise on PC over its predecessor, Monster Hunter: World, is the split of co-op objectives and single-player-exclusive quests.

This implies that users no longer have to finish checkpoints and cutscenes in their hunts before others join them. All Monster Hunter: Rise co-op tasks let gamers and their friends enter right into the action, with no breaks.

Explore the mystical journey in-game (Image via Twitter)

Monster Hunter: Rise was one of the best games of 2021. It delivered practically all of the advancements made to Capcom’s famously grueling action RPG franchise with Monster Hunter: World to an even nicer presentation on the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter: Rise PC is best enjoyed by co-op multiplayer with team of buddies

There are two sorts of missions in Monster Hunter: Rise — Village Quests and Hub Quests. In general, they correspond to single-player and multiplayer missions, although there’s a bit more to them than that.

Returning Monster Hunter gamers may note a few variations in this version of the multiplayer compared to other games in the franchise.

Village Quests and Hub Quests are the mission types (Image via Twitter)

Village Quests and Hub Quests

Hinoa the Quest Maiden, who can be found seated on a bench in the midst of Kamura Village, commissions Village Quests in Monster Hunter: Rise. These missions can only be performed in the single-player mode and cannot be accomplished in a multiplayer lobby. Village Quests contain all of Monster Hunter: Rise’s primary plot quests.

Minoto the Hub Maiden, located behind the counter within the Gathering Hub, commissions Hub Quests in Monster Hunter: Rise (an indoor area accessed by entering its doorway just past the Tea Shop in Kamura Village). These missions may be accomplished in either single-player or multiplayer modes but were developed with multiplayer in mind.

However, the difficulty rises dependent on the number of party members, so finishing them alone is difficult but not impossible.

Join a friends’ quest in Monster Hunter: Rise PC in one of these ways:

1) Create a lobby

The Steelworks location in-game (Image via YouTube)

Before gamers invite other participants to their game, they must first build a lobby, accomplished through the Courier Palico, located in the heart of Kamura.

Invite your friends to your lobby (Image via - Youtube)

Check the box next to ‘Passcode’ if users don’t want random users to enter their lobby. When they establish the lobby in these cases, they will be requested to provide a four-digit passcode.

2) Invite friends

Gamers can invite in-game mates to the Courier, but because this is the PC version of Monster Hunter: Rise and on Steam, they can also take an old method and right-click their name on their Steam friend list and invite them to a lobby after forming one.

3) Team up with friends’ quest

To join a buddy and do Hub Quests with them, players must first build a lobby, as discussed above. Then they may ask the users or the friend can take the initiative to join their lobby.

After joining the friends’ lobby, on Steam, right-click their name and select ‘Join Game’. Then, gamers have to return to Monster Hunter: Rise and speak with the Courier. Before selecting ‘Accept Lobby Invite’, they should input the passcode. After that, they will be sent to their friend’s lobby.

4) Crossplay options for PC players

Anyone who doesn’t have a group to play with can join other open lobbies for random players online in the Monster Hunter: Rise PC version using the same menus as Senri the Courier. However, as the game does not support cross-play, the only lobbies that PC users may join are those of other PC gamers.

