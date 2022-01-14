How to play the Megaman Crossover in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

Monster Hunter: Rise PC has some amazing crossover content, including a Megaman DLC quest. By taking part in the crossover quest “Blue Bomber’s Best Bud”, players can unlock a costume for the Palamute that transforms it into Rush!

Rush is Megaman’s robot dog and is adorable in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. Thankfully, players receive this as a part of the post-launch updates that came with the Nintendo Switch version. This layered armor for the Palamute is more than just cosmetic. The color of the armor can be changed, and it has outstanding new animations.

A short adventure unlocks robotic dog Rush in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

The first step is to go to Senri the Mailman in the Steelworks of Kamura Village. This is where the crossover quest is unlocked, by picking up the “Blue Bomber’s Best Bud” event quest. The players will go to the quest board, go to the “Add-on Content” section, and pick out that mission.

Upon chatting with Minoto the Quest Maiden, the “Blue Bomber’s Best Bud” mission will be under the “High Rank” category of “Event Quests.” This is a 6-star High-Rank quest, but players can tackle this mission at Hunter Rank 4.

Players can also make it a Join Request Hunt to make the mission easier. When doing this mission, players defeat Zinogre, one that is smaller than normal. The rewards are Dog Bolts, which are used to construct the Palamute’s new armor. Hunters will need four Dog Bolts, so a little grinding is necessary.

In addition, players will need to sell some Zinogre+ material with Buddy Smith to get the rest of the materials to craft this armor. Buddy Smith can craft the armor when the materials are gathered, and players can enter battle with the Robotic Dog Rush by their side.

Rush in Monster Hunter: Rise PC can transform into Rush Jet and also Rush Coil, so the Hunter can spring off and jump to attack. Players can change the color of the armor, and pet Rush as normal. All a player has to do is reach Hunter Rank 4, accept the mission, and go earn the Dog Bolts!

