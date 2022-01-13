How to change appearance in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

In Monster Hunter: Rise PC there are plenty of cosmetic styles that the players can use, and it’s important to know when and how this can be done. It is more than a matter of changing one’s hairstyle or eyes, players can also change body type. That part is a little more complicated.

There is a ton of cosmetic armor pieces, hairstyles, and face paint for Monster Hunter: Rise, though many of them are extra DLC purchases on the Steam store. This leads to players potentially wanting to constantly change their looks. Thankfully, nothing could be easier.

Changing appearance in Monster Hunter: Rise PC is easy to do

A player may decide on a look at the start of the game but have other ideas later on down the line. They may simply have a new armor look that needs a new hairstyle or paint with it. Thankfully, hunters can change their look anytime. They may simply want to change a style to match friends, and it’s as easy as going to an Item Box.

It's important to be stylish when going into battle. (Image via Capcom)

Not a mission’s Supply Box, but the village Item Box. You can find one in Kamura Village, next to Hinoa and the Village Quest Counter. Once at the Item Box, you can select “Appearance Settings”. Hairstyle, makeup, facial hair, voice, and clothing can all be changed, but not the gender of the character. Save it and exit the menu in Monster Hunter: Rise PC.

In addition, if players will spend money, players’ body type can be changed in Monster Hunter: Rise. It’s not free, so players must use a Character Edit Voucher. On Monster Hunter: Rise on PC, you can purchase these on the Steam store. One of these costs $2.99 on Steam, though there is a free Character Edit Voucher listed as of this writing.

With one voucher, you can change all the physical appearance features of a hunter. Players will head to the Save Data select screen when starting the game and select the hunter to edit. You’ll see the voucher listed when going to this character, so instead of logging in, you can begin to change the edits here.

Unfortunately, Monster Hunter: Rise PC players cannot change the name of a hunter, even with this voucher. It's easy to set up a new cosmetic look, but if you want to change a body type, it's going to require some money to do so in monster Hunter: Rise PC.

