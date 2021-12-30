When is Monster Hunter Rise coming to PC and what are its system requirements?

Monster Hunter Rise is set to be released on PC on January 12, 2022. The game initially launched on Nintendo Switch back on March 21, 2021.
Since then, a lot of players have been demanding the release of the game on PC. This has especially happened due to the massive success of Monster Hunter World on the same platform.
This article will look into the specifications that players will need to run this game smoothly on their PCs.
Minimum and recommended system requirements for Monster Hunter Rise on PC
Monster Hunter Rise, when it was first released, did not have as much success as compared to Monster Hunter World. However, PC players have been demanding the game regardless.
Monster Hunter World left a lasting impression in the mind of the PC players. Apart from that, the PC version of the game allows the option for modding. There are graphical optimization mods, monster modification mods and even cosmetic mods.
This provides a lot of engaging and fun options for PC players that are not available in the console version.
Therefore, it is no wonder that PC players have been extra excited for Monster Hunter Rise. However, as with every PC game, there are certain specifications that need to be met.
The various requirements to run Monster Hunter Rise smoothly on PCs have been listed below.
Minimum system requirements for Monster Hunter Rise
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i3-4130 and Core i5-3470 or AMD FX 6100
Memory: 8 GB of RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT 1030 or AMD Radeon RX 550
Direct X: Version 12
Storage: 23 GB of available space
Recommended system requirements for Monster Hunter Rise
OS: Windows 10 64 bit
Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 or AMD FX 8300
Memory: 8 GB of RAM
Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 3GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (VRAM 4GB)
Direct X: Version 12
Storage: 23 GB of available space
It is safe to say that the game does not need high-end machines to run even on the highest settings. It is not surprising, though, as Rise was primarily made for Nintendo Switch, which is a much weaker device when compared to PC or other consoles.