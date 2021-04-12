Monster Hunter Rise: List of all the monsters in the game

Monster Hunter Rise is the latest installment in Capcom’s longstanding widely popular Monster Hunter Franchise. The monster roster of Monster Hunter Rise is quite large. As 47 monsters returned from previous Monster Hunter games, 14 new ones make appearances in Monster Hunter Rise.

Just like there is no shortage of weapons and ecologies in Monster Hunter Rise, the massive list of monsters is a salient feature of the game. Hunters can perceive a great sense of fresh adventure as they embark on their quests to slay or capture different monsters.

The list of monsters in Monster Hunter Rise

The monster roster for Monster Hunter Rise consists of 26 small and 35 large monsters, with more monsters slated to be added later to the game in upcoming updates.

Monster Hunter Rise monsters (Image from nintendosoup.com)

Out of the 61 monsters that are currently in the game, 47 are returning ones. Here is a list of few:

Returning 1st Generation monsters are Basarios, Bullfango, Diablos, Felyne, Kelbi, Khezu, Melynx, Rathalos, and Rathian.

Returning 2nd Generation monsters are Anteka, Chameleos, Popo, Nargacuga, Tigrex, Rajang, and Remobra. Chameleos belongs to this category as well, which got added to the game with its first title update in April.

Returning 3rd Generation monsters are Altaroth, Arzuros, Baggi, Barioth, Barroth, Bnahabra, Delex, Gajau, Gargwa, Great Baggi, Great Wroggi, Jaggi, Jaggia, Lagombi, Ludroth, Rhenoplos, Royal Ludroth, Slagtoth, Volvidon, Wroggi, Uroktor, and Zinogre.

Returning 4th Generation monsters are Mizutsune and Zamite.

Returning monsters from Monster Hunter: World are Anjanath, Jagras, Jyuratodus, Kestodon, Kulu-Ya-Ku, Pukei-Pukei, and Tobi-Kadachi.

The 14 new monsters in Monster Hunter Rise are:

1 new Amphibian: Tetranadon.

Tetranadon

Advertisement

3 new Bird Wyverns: Aknosom, Izuchi, and Great Izuchi.

Aknosom

Great Izuchi

2 new Elder Dragons: Thunder Serpent Narwa and Wind Serpent Ibushi.

Thunder Serpent Narwa

Wind Serpent Ibushi

3 new Fanged Beasts: Bishaten, Bombadgy, and Goss Harag.

Advertisement

Bishaten

Goss Harag

1 new Fanged Wyvern: Magnamalo.

Magnamalo

2 new Leviathans: Almudron and Somnacanth.

Advertisement

Almudron

Somnacanth

2 new Temnocerans: Rachnoid and Rakna-Kadaki.

Rakna-Kadaki