3 best weapons for beginners in Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter Rise offers players a huge choice of weapons. To be precise, there are 14 weapon types in the game. This may be quite a bonanza for veteran Monster Hunter players, but it's a little intimidating for first-timers.

The list of weapons offered by Monster Hunter Rise are:

Long Sword

Great Sword

Dual Blades

Sword and Shield

Switch Axe

Charge Blade

Hammer

Hunting Horn

Lance

Gunlance

Insect Glaive

Bow

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Even though Monster Hunter Rise follows the formula of ‘easy to learn, hard to master’ with all of these weapons, some have an easier learning curve.

Generally speaking, a hunter with a comfortable weapon can concentrate on other parts of the game, namely, monster movements and behavior, et cetera.

This article dives into the great weapons for those hopping into Monster Hunter for the first time.

Monster Hunter Rise - Best weapons for beginners

Sword and Shield

Sword and shield offer players a great mix of offense and defense. It gives newer players some defensive option to deal with the aggressive monsters whose behavior is still unfamiliar.

When the situation asks for defensive measures, the hunter can lead with the sturdy shield and block and stun the monster. When it is time for an attack, the hunter can use the slick sword to deal a respectable amount of damage to the monster.

Sword and Shield can give new players a lot more leeway at the start by offering hybrid capabilities for offense and defense.

Longsword

The Longsword, with its mid-range high-damage attacks, remains an approachable option for newcomers to Monster Hunter Rise. It offers players a somewhat safer distance from the monster, especially when compared to dual blades.

This lets the player have easier maneuverability, especially when dealing with a fast-paced monster.

The longsword provides players a great balance of speed and strength to a situation while keeping them safe from the monsters' daunting attacks.

Players just venturing into Monster Hunter Rise can pick up the longsword as a balanced weapon.

Dual Blades

Dual blades are the fastest weapon in Monster Hunter Rise. Hunters equipped with these small, agile weapons can deal lots of damage quickly with a flurry of strikes.

Dual blades don’t require much precision from the hunters, which is a good thing for players who are just starting. On the other hand, the main drawback for dual blades comes from their short reach, as hunters have to up close and personal with the monsters to strike them.

In Monster Hunter Rise, Dual Blades offers a demon mode that players can activate at their stamina drain cost.

Demon mode makes the hunter immune from knockbacks and alters attacks, movement, and evasion. The X+A input initiates a Blade Dance attack which is mighty useful for unleashing a flurry of blows on a vulnerable monster.

Every hit that a player lands on a monster during Demon Mode fills the Demon Gauge. Once the gauge is full, the hunter enters Archdemon mode.

In this mode, attacks and certain other actions are boosted, but there is no stamina drain. This mode ends when the demon gauge is depleted empty by using enhanced techniques.

Although dual blades are arguably the easiest weapon for beginners to pick up, it has a high skill ceiling. This allows players to gradually become much more efficient with the weapon as they progress in the game.