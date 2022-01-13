What are machalite ores and how to find them in Monster Hunter Rise PC?

Monster Hunter Rise was officially released for PC on January 12, 2022, and since then, PC players across the world have been busy grinding out monsters in order to farm the best gears available within the game.
However, building good gear requires several resources and not just mere monster parts. One such item that is quite exclusively required by several pieces of equipment within the game is called machalite ore. Therefore, knowing where to find them is important in order to ensure efficient farming.
Every detail regarding machalite ores that players need to know while playing Monster Hunter Rise PC
As mentioned earlier, machalite ore is a resource in Monster Hunter Rise. It can be used to build some really good armor and weapons. However, farming the ore is not that difficult.
It is a rarity 4 item in Monster Hunter Rise. This means that players can start farming for it right from the Low Rank. While the drop rates might be a bit low, once players reach High Rank, they can easily grab an abundance of machalite ores.
The various machalite ore locations are presented below in both Low Rank and High Rank.
Low Rank
- Sandy Plains
- Flooded Forest
- Lava Caverns
High Rank
- Flooded Forest
- Frost Island
- Sandy Plains
- Lava Caverns
Players can also get machalite ore as a reward in the following quests:
Village Quests
3-star quests
- Walking on Eggshells
- Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster
- The Cacturs Diet
- A Sandy Cabal
- Breath of the Past
- Ladies of the Lake
4-star quests
- So Hot, It Melts Iron
- Getting Back the Groceries
- Infernal Lacrimosa
- Raging White-Out
- The Queen's Procession
- Streaking Shadow
- A Song of Red and Fire
- Off Your Rocker
- Monkey Wrench in your Plans
- A Poisonous Project
- Deliver the Liver
5-star quests
- The secret Ingreditent
- BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz
- The Hottest Around
6-star quests
- Abominable Snow-Beast
Hub Quests
2-star quests
- I Want Off this Ride
- Way of the Pukei
- Reinventing the Wheel
- Blasted Basarios
- The Path to Royalty
- Dawn of the Kestodon
- Hide, Hide, Hide
- Fried and Baptized
3-star quests
- Beckoning Slumber
- The Blizzard Blender
- Zigzagging Zapper
- White Knight vs Hunter
Finally, machalite ore can also be obtained by killing low rank Basarios and carving out the parts in Monster Hunter Rise. However, none of the quests or monster carvings or mining ores grant guaranteed machalite ores. They are all RNG (Random Number Generator) based. This means players will have to spend some time grinding before stocking up on the same.