What are machalite ores and how to find them in Monster Hunter Rise PC?

Monster Hunter Rise was officially released for PC on January 12, 2022, and since then, PC players across the world have been busy grinding out monsters in order to farm the best gears available within the game.

However, building good gear requires several resources and not just mere monster parts. One such item that is quite exclusively required by several pieces of equipment within the game is called machalite ore. Therefore, knowing where to find them is important in order to ensure efficient farming.

Every detail regarding machalite ores that players need to know while playing Monster Hunter Rise PC

As mentioned earlier, machalite ore is a resource in Monster Hunter Rise. It can be used to build some really good armor and weapons. However, farming the ore is not that difficult.

It is a rarity 4 item in Monster Hunter Rise. This means that players can start farming for it right from the Low Rank. While the drop rates might be a bit low, once players reach High Rank, they can easily grab an abundance of machalite ores.

The various machalite ore locations are presented below in both Low Rank and High Rank.

Low Rank

Sandy Plains

Flooded Forest

Lava Caverns

High Rank

Flooded Forest

Frost Island

Sandy Plains

Lava Caverns

Players can also get machalite ore as a reward in the following quests:

Village Quests

3-star quests

Walking on Eggshells

Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster

The Cacturs Diet

A Sandy Cabal

Breath of the Past

Ladies of the Lake

4-star quests

So Hot, It Melts Iron

Getting Back the Groceries

Infernal Lacrimosa

Raging White-Out

The Queen's Procession

Streaking Shadow

A Song of Red and Fire

Off Your Rocker

Monkey Wrench in your Plans

A Poisonous Project

Deliver the Liver

5-star quests

The secret Ingreditent

BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz

The Hottest Around

6-star quests

Abominable Snow-Beast

Hub Quests

2-star quests

I Want Off this Ride

Way of the Pukei

Reinventing the Wheel

Blasted Basarios

The Path to Royalty

Dawn of the Kestodon

Hide, Hide, Hide

Fried and Baptized

3-star quests

Beckoning Slumber

The Blizzard Blender

Zigzagging Zapper

White Knight vs Hunter

Finally, machalite ore can also be obtained by killing low rank Basarios and carving out the parts in Monster Hunter Rise. However, none of the quests or monster carvings or mining ores grant guaranteed machalite ores. They are all RNG (Random Number Generator) based. This means players will have to spend some time grinding before stocking up on the same.

