Monster Hunter Rise Update 3.0 and MH Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Release date and other details revealed in Capcom's Digital event

Capcom revealed quite a lot of important information about Monster Hunter Rise’s Update Version 3.0 and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin in their Monster Hunter Digital Event.

Tons of Rathalos vanishing... strange pits turning up... is this the work of the Wings of Ruin? #MHStories2 pic.twitter.com/CanS73M8pv — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 26, 2021

The story-led RPG from the Monster Hunter franchise, Wings of Ruin, got a new story trailer. The trailer showed the light-emitting pits, which also made an appearance in the previous trailer.

These pits, which have mysteriously started appearing after the vanishing of Rathalos from the world, are emitting something called “Rage Rays.”

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin trailer also showed a new support buddy who would be appearing in the RPG. Avinia is seen in the trailer mounted on Frostfang.

The rideable monsters in Wings of Ruin are called “Monsties.” Capcom showed a gameplay feature called “the rite of channeling.” This can be used to transfer abilities from one monstie to another, and players will be able to obtain new abilities which would not appear naturally on a monstie otherwise.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is set to be released worldwide on Nintendo Switch on July 9, 2021.

Capcom reveals release date and contents of Monster Hunter Rise Update Version 3.0

Monster Hunter Rise is going to get it’s 3.0 free title update on May 27, 2021, Capcom said.

The free title update comprises of two monsters and a new ending to the game’s story.

The first monster that will be making its way to Monster Hunter Rise with Update 3.0 is Crimson Glow Valstrax. It is a new variant of the flagship monster of Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate. The Crimson Glow Valstrax can ascend to really high altitudes and can charge back to the ground, jeopardizing the hunters.

The other monster which is part of the update is Apex Zinogre. This fanged wyvern has its body covered with golden lightning. Players can not only hunt this monster during rampage quests, but can also encounter them in a standard quest as well.

Launch sequence initiated for #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0... 🌠



Crimson Glow Valstrax, Apex Zinogre and a new story ending will be available tonight.



May 26 at 5pm PDT

May 27 at 1am BST pic.twitter.com/Q4F6UAuaQ5 — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 26, 2021

Capcom did not go too far into the details of the story that is being introduced in the 3.0 Update of Monster Hunter Rise. It seems from the limited reveal that hunters will face a great danger as Ibushi and Narwa have met.

Along with the free title update 3.0, Monster Hunter Rise will also get a new paid DLC called “Monster Hunter Rise DLC Pack 3.” Through this DLC, players will be able to get their hands on some hunter voices, layered armor for hunter and Palico, pose sets, face paints, hairstyles, stickers and Cohoot outfits.

Capcom also announced some crossover content between Monster Hunter Rise and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. Players with both games can pick up some exclusive outfits - Kamura garb in Wings of Ruin and Rider hunter outfit Monster Hunter Rise.