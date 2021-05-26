Monster Hunter Digital Event will reveal details on Monster Hunter Rise Update Version 3.0 and MHStories 2: Wings of Ruin

Capcom announced that the May 2021 Monster Hunter Digital Event will be held on May 26, 2021. This will reveal details of Monster Hunter Rise’s Update Version 3.0. The event will also shed light on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin.

Monster Hunter Digital Event - May 2021 is fast approaching!



Tune in for details on #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 and the latest news on #MHStories2.



📺 https://t.co/k19Itm92NS pic.twitter.com/f2cP7Qt81B — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 23, 2021

Capcom first announced Update Version 3.0 in April 2021. The 3.0 update is going to bring to Monster Hunter Rise “an additional story chapter taking place after the ending.” Capcom teased the update with the caption, "What will happen to Kamura Village as it faces its biggest rampage yet?"

What to Expect at the upcoming Monster Hunter Digital Event, including Monster Hunter Rise's Update 3.0 and Monster Hunter Stories 2

Although Capcom has not mentioned which monsters will be part of the Update Version 3.0, Monster Hunter Rise fans have speculated that some monsters from prior Monster Hunter titles are very likely to return. The potential list includes Gore Magala, Valstrax, Devijo, Lagiacrus, etc.

The story content drop will possibly join the loose ends. Narwa and Ibushi’s convergence left the Kamura village story on a cliffhanger. According to prophecy, this will lead to great destruction. Capcom’s teased “biggest rampage” might refer to this. Monster Hunter Rise fans will only know this for sure when the Update Version 3.0 comes out.

The required space for installing #MHRise Update Ver. 3.0 is approximately 1.4GB.



However, if this will be your first time updating the game, the required space will be approx. 2.9GB. — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) May 20, 2021

Regarding storage space, Capcom said that Update 3.0 of Monster Hunter Rise will take up approximately 1.4GB. However, players who are updating Monster Hunter Rise for the first time will require approximately 2.9GB of space on their Switch.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - Release date and more info

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is slated for release on July 9, 2021, for both PC and Nintendo Switch. The digital event will reveal more info about this cel-shaded story-led RPG, which takes a unique approach and makes players monster riders instead of hunters as one would expect.

Players will take on the role of a descendant of the legendary monster rider known as Red. The story starts with an investigation into why Rathalos have disappeared from their natural habitats.

The Monster Hunter Digital Event will be livestreamed on Monster Hunter’s Twitch channel from 7 am PDT / 3 pm BST / 7:30 am IST on May 26th.