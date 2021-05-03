Monster Hunter Rise update 2.0 introduces new elder dragons, apex monsters, and unlocks hunter rank

Monster Hunter Rise got its first major content update consisting of new monsters, quests, armor, unlocked hunter ranks, and a whole lot of other changes. The upgrade adds a plethora of new content to the mix, and Monster Hunter Rise players will have a wonderful time defeating them.

Monster Hunter Rise is Capcom’s latest addition to the Monster Hunter franchise, which came out for Nintendo Switch on March 26th, 2021. The game, even at its release, boasted extensive amounts of content in terms of monsters, ecology, weapons and armor.

Update 2.0 not only brings new monsters and quests to the table, but also addresses some of the problems the Monster Hunter Rise community was facing by introducing a bunch of quality-of-life features.

Monster Hunter Rise update 2.0 went live at 12 a.m. UTC on April 28, 2021.

New monsters in update 2.0 of Monster Hunter Rise

As part of any big Monster Hunter update, it is customary to include a bunch of monsters which will surely raise a few eyebrows. With the free title update 2.0, three elder dragons have been added to the game:

Chameleos - a stealthy and poisonous Elder Dragon, Teostra - a fiery lion, and Kushala Daora - a fierce lion.

The new monsters arrive alongside a new set of weapons and armor to forge from the materials they drop.

The apex monster section sees new additions too, as Capcom revealed the addition of Apex Rathalos and Apex Diablos to the rampage quests. Moreover, there are now new standard quests to hunt the existing Apex monsters outside of Rampages.

Hunter Rank cap unlocked in update 2.0 of Monster Hunter Rise

Prior to this update, Monster Hunter Rise players were able to progress up to Hunter Rank 7. In the 2.0 Update, Hunters who have completed HR7 can now continue to embark on High-Rank Hub Quests and receive Hunter Rank Points from there. This will eventually raise their Hunter Rank past 7. The new cap is 999.

New quests in Monster Hunter Rise update 2.0

Capcom teased that there will be a variety of high-level Rampage, Arena, and single-player-only quests to test a player’s hunter skills after the Hunter Rank cap is unlocked. Some new Event Quests have been made available for download, which can be played at any time and offline once they've been downloaded once.

Equipment-related changes in update 2.0 of Monster Hunter Rise

The armor upgrade level cap has been done away with. So players can now upgrade their armor levels even more.

New weapon trees, armor, items, and Petalaces will also come in handy for players embarking on monster hunts. Capcom has also teased new skills and rampage skills being added to the game.

Another great addition to the game is the feature of layered armor. Players don't have to compromise on their fashion anymore for stats, as they can mix and match the cosmetic side of things with the gameplay side of things.

The official patch notes for update 2.0 can be found here.