What is Eroded Skeleton in Monster Hunter: Rise PC and how to get them

Monster Hunter: Rise PC features a crafting material called Eroded Skeleton. It's hard to find if a player doesn't know where to go or what to look for. Primarily, the Eroded Skeleton is used to craft Bone Armor, but it’s also used in a few other recipes.

This makes Eroded Skeleton a precious resource in Monster Hunter: Rise PC, but one that may seem tricky to find. It’s only found in one zone, but there are some tricks to finding this resource easier. It’s used in a wealth of sets, so knowing how to get it is key.

The secret to finding Eroded Skeleton in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

You can receive Eroded Skeleton from the optional quests offered by Hinoa and Minoto, but there’s a catch. As you progress through Monster Hunter: Rise PC, these rewards change. So they are only available at a certain point in the game.

There are other more reliable ways to gain this resource, and that’s in the Sandy Plains area. In order to farm Eroded Skeleton, you need to be on a Low-Rank Quest or Expedition specifically to the Sandy Plains region. Eroded Skeleton items drop in bonepiles that are littered around the map.

Players can find them in areas 1, 4, 8, 9, and 12. You can pull up the map, and look at the bonepiles icon on “Materials List 2”, in the Icon Selection List. The gathering nodes for these have a respawn timer of 4-5 minutes, but this can be reduced with the Raisin d’etre Dango. That particular Dango reduces the cooldown to 3 minutes.

It’s important to note that it is a Daily Special Dango, and that changes after every quest. It can only be ordered at the Tea Shop before embarking. Before heading into a mission, you can also check the Locale. You can look at the Locale info and see if there’s an Upsurge of bonepiles. This can inform how much time a player spends on an expedition.

Area Locations for Eroded Skeleton

Sandy Plains are the key to Eroded Skeleton. (Image via Capcom)

Each of the above areas has a spot where you might find bonepiles for Eroded Skeleton in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. Below are some locations hunters can check if they’re farming bonepiles in the best order to farm them.

Area 1: Southwest of the area marker, in a spot surrounded by cliffs in a lower area.

Area 4: East of the area map marker. This spot is near the edge of the map.

Area 9: Right on the area marker.

Area 12: North of the area marker, in the ruins.

Area 12 (Underground): Right on the area marker. There may be another located in the east. To find it, players enter the ruins and head into a small room to the south.

Area 8/5 (Underground): The east side of the map. There are two possible piles that spawn here. One is on a cliff, reachable with Wirebug and Wallrunning. The other is on the ground below.

Eroded Skeleton has a high chance of dropping from these piles in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. The resource is good for more than just the Bone Armor set. It can also be used in the Kulu-Ya-Ku Braces, and Barroth Helm/Greaves.

Also Read Article Continues below

With a little time and effort, players can farm all the necessary bonepiles through these spots.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider