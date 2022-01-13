How to get to the Buddy Plaza in Monster Hunter: Rise PC

In Monster Hunter: Rise PC, there are several important places to visit in the main hub. The Buddy Plaza is an important spot where players manage and interact with Buddies, and it’s where the Argosy docks.

There is a lot to do in the Buddy Plaza itself, but players cannot immediately teleport to it within Kamura Village. In order to fast travel to the Buddy Plaza in Monster Hunter: Rise PC, players have to get there first.

Where Monster Hunter: Rise PC's Buddy Plaza is located

Like most Monster Hunter titles, players cannot immediately jump into the Palico facilities. Players have to complete a little bit of the story first, specifically, the “Back to Basics” quest. After finishing this, you are ready to seek out the Buddy Plaza.

Normally within Kamura Village, you can bring up your menu, head to System, and then select “Move Around Village” in Monster Hunter Rise: PC. Once you're there, players can teleport to the Steelworks, Village Entrance, and Buddy Plaza. Once you have unlocked the area, you can fast travel to it at will.

Finding the Buddy Plaza itself is simple enough. Hunters can go to the center of the village, where Hinoa awaits on the left, and Kagero is on the right. Upon arriving here, there’s a path leading left and right, and the Buddy Plaza is on the right. Crossing the bridge is the key, and an option to “Move” will be available. Heading into the wooded area is where you find the Plaza.

This will open up the Buddy Plaza for the first time, and after doing this, players can simply travel here whenever they want. Buddy Handler Lori will be here too, making it a key location during the story for aspiring hunters. If a player is a bit far away and simply wants to take it easy, they can select “Move Around Village” and pick “Steelworks."

The Steelworks will put the players right where they need to be, and then could head across the bridge and head to the Buddy Plaza in Monster Hunter: Rise PC. There is so much to do in the Buddy Plaza, from hiring Buddies, training Buddies, upgrading their weapons and armor, and scouting for more Buddies.

Monster Hunter: Rise PC has so much to do, whether you're looking for malachite ore to improve hunter gear, or simply seeking more buddies. Palicoes are adorable, and the Buddy Plaza is worth investing time into.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider