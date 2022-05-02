Hogwarts Legacy might be delayed with a potential sale of Warner Bros.' gaming studios

Hogwarts Legacy is set to expand Warner Bros.' gaming experience into the world of Harry Potter and magic. It has been in development for a long time and is likely to come out in the second half of 2022.

However, amid several speculations, there has always been a fear among fans of a possible delay. As things look much more certain with regular reveals, a commercial angle could inadvertently cause a delay, despite no clear indications towards it.

Imran Khan @imranzomg Couldn't get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around. Couldn't get enough confirmation to actually write a post about it, but hearing a decent bit of chatter this week about WB Discovery shopping their game development studios around.

Recent rumors have arisen that Warner Bros. might be looking to sell its gaming studios. As the IPs are rumored to be available on lease, they include several valuable names.

It's not sure how many of the rumors are true, as potential interest has come from big names in the gaming world. For Hogwarts Legacy fans, the central question will be whether a possible change of hands could cause delays in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy might have change of ownership, with Warner Bros. potentially selling its gaming division

2022 seems to be the season of acquisition in video games. That won't stop anytime soon as Warner Bros. is rumored to be looking for suitors. To understand the implications for Hogwarts Legacy, here's a look at its developers and publishers.

The game is being developed by Avalanche Software, the first-party studio of Warner Bros. gaming division. Hence, it could well be within the scope of a sale in the future.

The primary reason for there being no delay is the structure of any potential sale. The chances of a possible delay would have been far greater had Avalanche Software been up for sale alone.

The situation is quite different as Warner Bros.' reported ambitions are to sell its entire gaming division. It includes several other studios, aside from the Hogwarts Legacy maker. Some of them are famous names like NetheRealm Studios and Rocksteady.

There's also the question of potential speculation. Not every deal that's speculated turns into a reality. Any possible sale will also depend on lots of crucial factors.

One of them will be the suitor and if there are any real ones. Any acquisition won't be on the cheaper side with the kind of IPs that Warner Bros. Discovery owns.

So far, there has been very little coming from the official end over the recent developments. There has been neither confirmation nor denial about Warner Bros. looking for suitors. This still makes them the second big name, along with Ubisoft, who could have a change of ownership.

Rythian | #LetsGoPens 🐧 @LumberjackRy Ubisoft is up for sale following struggling production of games and turbulent stock prices.



EA and Embracer Group are front runners, Sony and Warner don't have interest at the moment. Ubisoft is up for sale following struggling production of games and turbulent stock prices. EA and Embracer Group are front runners, Sony and Warner don't have interest at the moment. https://t.co/CJDh2yxmXb

As of now, there doesn't seem to be anything that could indicate a delay to Hogwarts Legacy related to ownership status. However, fans should keep themselves in the loop to stay aware of how things are shaping up on the business side.

It should be noted that there could be delays related to game development. Modern video games are complex entities, and several big-budget titles have had delays. Hence, Hogwarts Legacy perhaps won't face a delay due to commercial decisions, but there could be some related to the gaming side of things.

Any potential delay could be saddening for fans, many of whom have been excited about the game since it was first showcased. They had to wait for a long time to get further information about Hogwarts Legacy, which finally arrived.

It will be interesting to see what the actual reception of the fans will be once the game is released. While a section of followers is quite excited about the game, there has been some repulsion from another set.

