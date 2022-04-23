Why is Hogwarts Legacy the most awaited game for Harry Potter fans, explained

The fact that Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of recent times is well established by now. The upcoming wizarding world RPG, which is being developed by WB Games Avalanche, set tongues wagging even before the reveal trailer dropped in 2020 when a small section of its gameplay was leaked to the public, only exacerbating the community's excitement further.

Until now, Harry Potter fans, or Potterheads as they are affectionately known, have merely experienced games that tied into the movie or book counterparts and did not grant players the freedom they so desired. And this is exactly where Hogwarts Legacy sets itself apart. The developers have promised a fully fleshed-out RPG that will provide an immersive experience of the wizarding world like never before.

Harry Potter fans can't wait to get their hands on Hogwarts Legacy

The fantasy world of Harry Potter provides fertile ground for any such game. Potterheads have been waiting quite a long time for a AAA game that will capture the very essence of what it is like to be a student at Hogwarts and it seems like their hopes have finally been answered.

Ever since it was announced back in 2020, the Potter community has been rife with speculations regarding who and what players will find in the RPG title. The reveal trailer provided a short glimpse at life in Hogwarts Legacy, with players poring through every frame to see if there were any clues or easter eggs present.

This was followed by a long wait of more than a year where the only piece of information that players heard was that the game was delayed to 2022. A fleshed-out role-playing game would have been any Potterhead's dream ever since they read or watched the magical adventures of Harry Potter and his friends.

The recent gameplay reveal, showcased at the March State of Play, featured an extended look at how Hogwarts and other famous locations from the wizarding world will appear in-game. Much to their delight, fans have found the famed castle to be a clever mix between the one in the books and that in the movies.

Hogwarts is lively and filled with various charms and secrets that players will have to unravel. Fans have been quick to shower appreciation for the work the developers have done to bring the castle to life. The gameplay reveal further showed a fast-paced dueling mechanism, with a flurry of spells combined together.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

The world is not only populated with colorful characters, magical hamlets, and threats, but also many of the fantastic beasts that fans have grown accustomed to seeing in the various offerings of the Potterverse. The gameplay trailer also provided a glimpse at the possibility of casting an Unforgivable Curse.

Fans have been busy ever since, speculating and discussing different things from the books that they want to be part of the game. Speaking about Hogwarts Legacy's story, the official website describes it as follows:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Use a mix of spells and unique abilities to vanquish your enemies. #HogwartsLegacy Use a mix of spells and unique abilities to vanquish your enemies. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/ekMORIedWB

Players are eagerly waiting to write their own legacy once the game finally arrives. Much like the protagonists of their beloved franchise, they will be able to study various subjects at the famed school, cast spells, solve puzzles, and get involved with the fate of the wizarding world come Holiday 2022.

