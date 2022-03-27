Hippogriffs, dragons and thestrals: Hogwarts Legacy is bringing a slew of magical beasts for the player's menagerie

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy had earlier promised that the magical beasts will play a significant role in the upcoming wizarding world RPG. The recent gameplay reveal has provided the first extensive in-depth look at the gameworld and it looks like the developers have kept their word.

A slew of magical beasts graced the 14-minute PS5 gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy, as players got to see different characters engaging with them. The Potterverse is filled with plenty of magical creatures and the game would have lacked charm if it had not featured enough of them.

Players will get to form their own menagerie as Hogwarts Legacy brings plenty of magical beasts from the world of Harry Potter

Given that the game is set in the late 1800s, players are likely to come across both familiar and unfamiliar creatures. The developers have made it clear that although the game is firmly set in the Harry Potter universe, they are looking to feature a fresh new story for players to experience. This is exciting news as one will find new beasts to interact with on top of the ones they are already familiar with.

The gameplay reveal showcased multiple magical beasts that Potterheads will quickly recognize. The following creatures have been confirmed till now to appear in Hogwarts Legacy.

Dragons

As shown trailer (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

One of the most common and popular staples in the world of fantasy, dragons are known as wise sentient creatures. In the gameplay reveal, players were treated to one up close and it looked majestic. One would hope that there are plenty of these fire-breathing reptiles across the map for players to come across.

Hippogriffs

Hippogriff (Image via Avalanche)

Buckbeak is a fan-favorite character from the original Harry Potter saga and fans of the creature will be delighted in Hogwarts Legacy. Players will likely be able to ride Hippogriffs around the gameworld. It would be exciting to see if one will have to bond with the proud creature before they are allowed to fly with them.

Trolls

Trolls (Image via Avalanche)

Fans got to see these hulking creatures in the first trailer that was released back in 2020. They will surely be a tricky customer for players to contend with, given their size and brute strength. One will expectedly run into trolls while exploring the Forbidden Forest.

Acromantula

Acromantula (Image via Avalanche)

Another creature that players will dread running into in the Forbidden Forest is the acromantula. These giant spiders were terrifying to look at in the movies or read about in the books. Seeing a cluster of them rushing towards the player will surely be the stuff of nightmares.

Graphorns

One of the magical beasts (Image via Avalanche)

Appearing in the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them book, the Harry Potter wiki describes them as dangerous and aggressive. Their grayish-purple skins are supposedly tougher than that of dragons, and the creature can repel most spells. From its description, this will be a tough opponent to run into in the wild. One wonders if players will be able to tame and ride them.

Thestrals

Thestrals (Image via Avalanche)

A breed of winged horse, these skeletal creatures can only be seen by those who have witnessed death. They are rare in nature and it is exciting that they will be part of the world of Hogwarts Legacy.

Kneazle

Kneazle (Image via Avalanche)

Similar in appearance to a cat, a kneazle appears in the player's Vivarium within the Room of Requirement. According to Harry Potter wiki, they made excellent pets for the witch or wizard they liked. They are extremely intelligent and sometimes aggressive to suspicious and distrustful people.

Mooncalves

Mooncalves (Image by Avalanche)

Newt Scamander used to have a herd of Mooncalves in his suitcase. These adorable creatures are cute to look at. According to the Harry Potter wiki, they perform complicated dance moves under the moonlight, which was believed to be part of a mating ritual. They prominently feature in the trailers shown till now.

Nifflers

Nifflers (Image via Avalanche)

It looks like a platypus and is a rodent-like creature. Newt Scamander had a Niffler named Teddy. They are not aggressive by nature and can be quite affectionate towards their owners. They have a pouch on their bellies that can hold a huge amount of resources.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Tread carefully - the terrors of the wizarding world are not to be trifled with. #HogwartsLegacy Tread carefully - the terrors of the wizarding world are not to be trifled with. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/J6kp1rCkQD

Magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy roam outside the castle walls. Some of them have been corrupted by dark magic and others are under threat of being poached. Players can rescue and nurse them in the Room of Requirement.

These fantastic beasts will play an integral part in the player's experience in Hogwarts Legacy and from the looks of it, there will be a vast array of them to interact with.

