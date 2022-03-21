5 things you might have missed in Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveal

WB Games has officially revealed the first proper gameplay look and a deep dive of Hogwarts Legacy, and it has fans excited. However, from the use of an unforgiving curse to some familiar faces to the uneasy tension and crisis of the narrative, players might have missed quite a few things.

Before Hogwarts Legacy, Wizarding World has been one of the biggest fandoms ever since its introduction. From Harry Potter to the Fantastic Beasts, the different series have brought a closer look at the Wizarding World inside and outside Hogwarts.

From Room of Requirement to Fantastic Beasts, here’s a look at things fans might have missed in Hogwarts Legacy gameplay reveal trailer

Hogwarts Legacy promises to fulfill the dream of interacting and being a part of the Wizarding World. Below are aspects that players might have missed in the gameplay reveal trailer.

1) Avada Kedavra

Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG, and as such, it puts a significant emphasis on choices. The decisions in the title will let users become who they truly want to be, even a dark wizard.

In the gameplay reveal trailer, the character not only faces off against an enemy using Avada Kedavra, the unforgiving killing curse, but also uses the sinister green lights himself. It is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that fans of the Wizarding World are all too familiar with.

The unforgiving curse (Image by WB Games)

As a title set in the Wizarding World, utilization of different magical spells was expected, but their extent certainly exceeded the fans’ expectations. The smooth combat mechanics utilizes not only various spells but also other magical amenities like potions or magical plants and environmental objects like red explosive barrels that any gamer knows. It is unknown how much of the role the unforgiving curse plays in combat, but its inclusion is certainly noteworthy.

2) Help will always be given at Hogwarts to those who ask for it

The narrative of the title centers around the iconic castle, Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardy, and as such, it plays a major role. The gameplay trailer showcases many iconic locations, from the Great Hall with its four long tables and floating candles to the kitchen run by house elves to the four common rooms spread across different parts of the castle.

However, the one that has fans most excited is The Room of Requirments.

The Room of Requirement (Image by WB Games)

The magical room will play a prominent role in the gameplay, as players will visit it to upgrade their skills and brew potions for combat. All in all, it acts as a hub location.

The Room of Requirement played a significant role in the other Wizarding World narratives, and it seems like Hogwarts Legacy is no exception.

3) Ghosts of Hogwarts Past

The story of Hogwarts Legacy takes place decades before Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts. No living character from either of the latter series is expected to make an appearance, but what about the Ghosts of Hogwarts?

Nearly Headless Nick (Image by WB Games)

The gameplay trailer has already confirmed several iconic ghosts making appearances in the game. This includes Nearly Headless Nick accompanying talking with the protagonist about his experience with the Headless Hunters, Professor Cuthbert Binns, the only ghost professor of Hogwarts, taking a class of History of Magic, and Peeves the pranking poltergeist sneaking into the restricted section of the library.

4) Fantastic Beasts and where to find them

Magical creatures have always had a major role in the Wizarding World franchise, more so in the Fantastic Beasts series than Harry Potter, and the gameplay trailer promises their presence.

The Fantastic Beasts (Image by WB Games)

From grooming Niffler to playing ball with Graphorns to facing a literal Dragon, the title has already provided a first look at several magical beasts. Furthermore, the trailer also showcases the House Elves in the kitchen and the protagonist facing off against the Goblins.

5) The Goblin Rebellion and Ancient Magic

The Wizarding World series has always taken place across notable points in magical history. From the second wizarding war and the battle of Hogwarts in Harry Potter to the Rise of Grindelwald and his duel with Dumbledore, each series has taken a notable look at great points of the magical history, and Hogwarts Legacy is no exception.

The Goblin rebellion (Image by WB Games)

The game’s story is set in the backdrop of the Goblin Rebellion, where an uneasy tension grows within the wizarding world. Furthermore, Ancient Magic is expected to play a significant role with the narration of the gameplay trailer teasing magic that even the teachers at Hogwarts don’t know about.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer’s opinion.

