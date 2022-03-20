What is the Ancient Magic in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy's dedicated State of Play provided players with a fresh new look at the title's gameplay and mechanics after a wait that spanned a year and a half. Players were treated to exciting dueling, the vivid and detailed interiors of Hogwarts, the various classes and much more.

One of the interesting things among them, which is integral to the game's plot, is the Ancient Magic.

For a game based in the much-loved wizarding world, it is expected that it will feature all kinds of magic - be it spells, creatures, or more. The game will also possibly feature Unforgivable Curses, having shown one of them.

Yet, the most alluring aspect of the game is the notion of Ancient Magic and how it ties into the main plotline of Hogwarts Legacy.

Ancient Magic is integral to the story of Hogwarts Legacy

The official description for the State of Play Official Gameplay Reveal states:

"Become the student you’ve always wanted to be as you experience life at Hogwarts and embark on a journey through the wizarding world. Discover magical beasts, craft potions, and master spell casting as you uncover the mystery of Ancient Magic."

The player character has a special connection to Ancient Magic, which they can supposedly sense and trigger. They will be researching the resurgence of the forgotten magic and who wishes to use it for nefarious means with Professor Eleazar Fig. The gameplay later showcases that the protagonist is possibly able to wield the power of the Ancient Magic.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

The video mentions that the protagonist has "a unique ability to manipulate powerful ancient magic hidden in the wizarding world." Not much is known about exactly what this Ancient Magic will be in Hogwarts Legacy and how it is formulated within the wizarding world.

According to The Harry Potter Lexicon:

"Ancient Magic is magic which happens independently of efforts by wizards, an effect which is triggered by events and powers endemic to the nature of reality. It is extremely old and mysterious, and a wand is not necessary for it to work. It is part of the “magical-ness” of the universe.

Further information includes:

Examples include the bond of love which happens when someone sacrifices themselves for another and the inherent magic resistance in the skin of dragons and giants. Ancient magic is studied in the Department of Mysteries."

The protagonist character also uses a "mysterious magic that even their professors don't understand" in combat. This will, at the very least, include the power to call forth a burst of blue lightning on a target and the perk of a short distance dash. This could possibly be the Ancient Magic that was earlier mentioned.

Players in Hogwarts Legacy will be focusing a great deal on the art of spell casting and dueling. They will be combating assailants using different combinations of spells that they will pick up in their classes, as a fifth year student.

The concept of Ancient Magic can be incorporated by the developers not only as something that players need to discover but also something they can master.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul