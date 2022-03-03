5 locations in Hogwarts that players will love to visit in Hogwarts Legacy

Fans have seen essentially nothing of the highly anticipated title Hogwarts Legacy besides its reveal trailer two years ago and a gameplay leak around the same time. Avalanche Games has announced that the game will be an open-world action RPG where players will get to experience the life of a student at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Obviously, this openes up a number of avenues for developers to chase. They can focus on a proper RPG experience by properly fleshing out the student life at the famous school with nuanced mechanics. Another interesting thing would be the addition of famous locations in Hogwarts to the game for players to explore. The article below will discuss a few such examples.

5 school locations that players will look forward to exploring in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Room of Requirement

The Room of Requirement is possibly the most unique secret room hidden safely within Hogwarts for students to stumble upon. Located on the seventh floor in the left corridor of the castle with a hidden entrance, the room is also called the 'Come and Go Room' as it appears whenever someone is in dire need of it.

A look at the Room of Requirement (Image via Harry Potter wiki)

One can summon the room by walking past the entrance, which is covered by a wall, while focusing on what they need. Based on the requirements of the person, the room transforms itself, thus showing some level of sentience. Additionally, the room is also 'Unplottable,' meaning neither it nor its occupants appear on the Marauder's Map.

Stumbling onto the Room of Requirement through exploration or quests could certainly be an exciting prospect for any self-respecting Potterhead. One can only hope that developers include the famed location in Hogwarts Legacy.

2) Chamber of Secrets

In the book, the terrible past of this particular Chamber ruins Harry Potter's second year of wizarding studies in Hogwarts. Created by Salazar Slytherin, one of the four founders of Hogwarts, before he left the castle, he had hopes that it would be eventually opened by his heir and used to purge the school of those unworthy to study magic.

Chamber of Secrets (Image via Harry Potter wiki)

The place was home to a terrifying creature, a Basilisk, that played a significant role in the Harry Potter saga. Although it was searched for by many students, the chamber could only be opened using Parseltongue.

Finding this dark chamber in all its creepy glory in Hogwarts Legacy would be an achievement for any player, provided they are ready to square up to the Basilisk that may possibly reside within.

3) The Headmaster's Office

For any Potterhead, the Stairwell Gargoyle is one of the most intriguing places in the castle that protects the entrance to the headmaster's office. Players may have already seen the office a few times in the series' cinematic adaptations.

The headmaster's office (Image via Harry Potter wiki)

The room consists of a number of interesting objects: portraits of previous headmasters and headmistresses, the Pensieve, the Sorting Hat, rare books and other magical equipment. It remains to be seen who will be the headmaster of the castle when Hogwarts Legacy takes place and if the player will even be able to visit this hallowed location.

4) Hogwarts Library

Located on the first floor of the castle, the Hogwarts Library is a treasure trove for anyone seeking knowledge and information. Described as containing "tens of thousands of books, thousands of shelves, and hundreds of narrow rows," the library in Hogwarts is a towering presence for any student.

Hogwarts Library (Image via Harry Potter wiki)

One can hope that the developers will carefully render the brilliance and size of this space within Hogwarts Legacy. Players could also be allowed to fetch books for quests or simply for their classes, even venturing as far as the Restricted Section to perhaps learn about forbidden magic.

5) Quidditch Pitch

Although not located within the castle, this will definitely be a dream come true for many Potterheads. Quidditch is one of the most loved aspects of the Potterverse and was a delight to watch in the movies.

The pitch at Hogwarts is used to host Quidditch training sessions and matches between the four houses of the school. Given that the developers have promised the life of a student, it would certainly feel incomplete without Quidditch. Hopefully, Avalanche Games will add the Quidditch Pitch as an explorable location in Hogwarts Legacy.

Further information regarding Hogwarts Legacy will possibly be released in the upcoming PlayStation State of Play. Until then, players can only bide their time as they wonder what they will be allowed to do when the game comes out later this year.

