5 Patronus beasts players will be delighted to conjure in Hogwarts Legacy

Given that the upcoming Hogwarts Legacy will boast of a morality system, players will wonder if one of the most powerful spells in the wizarding world, and one which takes a lot of dexterity and maturity to pull off, will be showcased in its full glory within the game.

If performed correctly, the Patronus Charm allows its users to stave off Dementors. Visually, the charm manifests into a corporeal form of an animal and different wizards conjure different beasts which are unique to them.

One wonders which of these beasts will be there on display in Hogwarts Legacy, provided the Patronus Charm makes it into the game. It is likely it will since the Dementor-like creatures were shown in the trailer.

What different Patronus forms will players be excited to see in Hogwarts Legacy

The Wizarding World website provides the following description for the spell:

"As Professor Lupin told Harry in Prisoner of Azkaban, the Patronus is ‘a kind of Anti-Dementor – a guardian which acts as a shield between you and the Dementor.'"

"It’s also ‘a kind of positive force, a projection of the very things that the Dementor feeds upon – hope, happiness, the desire to survive – but it cannot feel despair, as real humans can, so the Dementors can’t hurt it.’"

One interesting mechanic in the upcoming RPG, which can be utilized while developing the Patronus Charm, is the game's reported morality system. Given that only those who are pure of heart can generally call forth a patronus, the developers can line up the efficacy and difficulty of casting the charm based on the morality of the player.

1) Stag

Both Harry Potter and James Potter have the stag as their patronuses. Both of them were talented wizards and the animal signifies grace, strength, and maturity. Interestingly, James shared a complementary patronus with his significant other, Lily Potter, whose patronus was a doe.

Given that none of these characters can likely appear in Hogwarts Legacy, players will be delighted to find out that the stag as a patronus is available in the game.

2) Doe

The female form of the stag, the doe patronus, played an integral role in the Harry Potter saga. It was his mother's patronus that signified love and warmth. Tragically, Severus Snape, due to his long-nurtured love for Lily, also had the same patronus which he used to help Harry on the quest of finding the horcruxes.

Snape's showing of his patronus to Dumbledore also gave rise to a famous exchange - "After all this time?" ... "Always."

Coming across the doe as a patronus option in Hogwarts Legacy will be an emotion-filled experience that players will be glad about.

3) Phoenix

Having a magical beast as a patronus is a rare occurrence, and thus, it makes sense that possibly the greatest wizard of all time was able to produce so. Albus Dumbledore's patronus was a phoenix, much like his pet bird Fawkes.

The phoenix is a mighty bird that symbolizes eternal fire and the notion of healing and rebirth. Dumbledore's patronus was revealed in the book Goblet of Fire and was confirmed by Wizarding World to be a phoenix.

Hogwarts Legacy's emphasis on magical beasts is apparent and the presence of a phoenix, even as a patronus, will be an excellent addition that players will enjoy.

4) Hare

The spirited nature of a hare makes for an affable patronus, which signifies the nature of the wizard who conjures it. In the Potterverse, two wizards are known to have had hares as patronuses. Luna Lovegood, the intriguing character who had lived through her fair share of darkness, has a hare patronus.

Nymphadora Tonks also had a similar patronus until her patronus changed to a wolf, reflecting her love for Remus Lupin. Having the furry little creature as a patronus will be a lively affair for players in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Cat

Although the wolf as a patronus almost made this list, it is Minerva McGonagall's cat that takes the final spot. One of the fiercest professors in Hogwarts and one who would zealously protect her school and her students, McGonagall interestingly had her animagus form as her patronus.

James Potter's patronus also had the same feature. This also brings up the question of whether students will be given the opportunity to become an animagus. Irrespective of that, the feline lovers among the players will wholely enjoy a cat as their patronus in Hogwarts Legacy.

Other than the aforementioned forms, some extremely rare ones include Abraxan winged horses, hippogriffs, dragons, and occamies, among others.

