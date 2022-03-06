Hogwarts Legacy becomes PlayStation's most-viewed game trailer

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated upcoming game, and gamers have been proving this with the sheer number of views on the YouTube video of the trailer.

The trailer, released in 2020, has been viewed over 28 million times, making it the most viewed game trailer on PlayStation's YouTube channel. This also ranks it as the third most viewed video for PlayStation.

It's safe to say players are looking forward to the release of Hogwarts Legacy

Gamers have watched the official review trailer over 28 million times. Ranking it alongside Marvel's Spider-Man - E3 2016 Trailer. The only two other videos with more views than the Official Reveal Trailer are the PlayStation 5 Hardware reveal, with 39 million and the PlayStation 4 Reveal with 41 million. At the rate the trailer is gaining views, it may even become the number one video on the channel.

An upcoming event may have some more answers

An upcoming event this month could potentially hold more answers for gamers who are awaiting the release of the game (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Players have been yearning for more information about Hogwarts Legacy. PlayStation's event for March 2022 has teased the game will be a "good one." What this means at this time is uncertain, but it has been strongly suggested that there will be new information for Hogwarts Legacy and God of War Ragnarok. Nonetheless, this should be a fantastic event.

Gamers will have to wait and find out

At this time, the trailer is the most we can see of this amazing piece of art. Two years have passed by during the time since the trailer came out, there are a lot of eager gamers ready to get their hands on any new information they can.

What gamers have been shown so far looks fantastic

Fans of the Harry Potter series are going to be able to immerse themselves in the world of Harry Potter as they explore the campus and the surrounding areas (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

All fans of the Harry Potter series can agree that the game looks like it is going to be fantastic. For fans to create their witch or wizard and explore the campus and the world beyond Hogwarts is a dream come true. Perhaps later this month, gamers will have some more answers. In the meantime, players can always watch the trailer to get the fix they need.

Edited by Srijan Sen