Hogwarts Legacy recap: Story, gameplay, characters and everything known

Fans wishing for more information on the upcoming RPG Hogwarts Legacy will probably have their hopes answered during the next PlayStation State of Play. Since the game trailer hit back in 2020, there has hardly been any news regarding the gameplay mechanics, characterization, and story, among other things.

Developed by Avalanche Games, Hogwarts Legacy will be bringing a new adventure into the wizarding world of Potterverse but around a century before the beloved trio. Other than the trailer that announced the title, players also had the opportunity to see a rudimentary gameplay leak.

According to industry insider AccountNGT, there may be new information regarding the title at the State of Play, and this article will provide a recap of all that is known about the game before that.

Before the State of Play, here's a look at all that is currently known about Hogwarts Legacy

Story

The official description of the game states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Beyond this, not much is known. The game will be firmly situated in the Harry Potter universe while weaving a fresh new story for players to enjoy. The developers explain that although inspired by the author's work, they will be creating "new and unexplained locations, characters and story elements."

Step into Hogwarts (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The setting of the late 1800s opens up numerous possibilities for them to explore. Depending on which decade they situate the game in, players can still come across known lores from that time or characters they have heard about, even Dumbledore, albeit highly unlikely.

Gameplay

Talking about what players can expect to do in Hogwarts Legacy, the website states:

"They [will] embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

The leaked gameplay also showcases a significant amount of spell casting, especially transfiguration and dueling in the game. This is an exciting piece of news because wielding wands is one of the most fascinating parts of the wizarding world.

Players will also be intrigued to see what kind of spells they learn, the kind of magical beasts they can interact with, and the different potions they learn to brew. Exploration will also be a key mechanic considering the plethora of locations available in the game.

Hogwarts Legacy will also feature a morality system along with a reportedly fleshed-out character customization. Hopefully, the former will allow players to make their own choices that will decide the kind of playthrough they have.

The latter gives the player the freedom to create a character that truly feels like their own.

One can also hope that the House Cup will feature in the game as all the four houses of Hogwarts will feature in the game, and players will be allowed to choose theirs. Adding on to that, Quidditch will also be an interesting mode that players will be looking forward to.

Characters

As stated earlier, because of the period Hogwarts Legacy is set in, it is highly unlikely that any popular characters from the original saga will show up. The developers can add easter eggs or clever callbacks to these characters in the game.

One far-fetched possibility is that if the game is set in 1890s, players may get to go to school with the famous Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, often considered the greatest wizard of all time. He attended Hogwarts from 1892 to 1899.

Who will the players see in the game (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

It is more likely that players will encounter some of the most recognized bloodlines of wizards that have been there in the UK for several generations. Members of families like "Black" and "Dumbledore" may appear in Hogwarts Legacy and be a joy source for players.

The game will also be showcasing many locations for players to explore - hopefully, both inside and outside the grounds of Hogwarts. The website confirms that both new and familiar locations will be a part of the game, including the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade.

Other than Hogwarts Legacy being released in 2022, nothing much is known. This is why reports of further information being released at the State of Play have gotten players excited. The wait for the game has been long, and one would like to see if it is worth it.

