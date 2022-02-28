5 bloodlines that players will be excited to encounter in Hogwarts Legacy

Harry Potter fans will be aware of the famous families and bloodlines that have existed for generations, and scions from them can appear in Hogwarts Legacy.

Having set the game in the late 1800s, developers will likely not be adding popular characters from the franchise to the game. But the ancestors of those characters can effectively show up.

The Potterverse has a number of notable families. The author of the Pure-Blood Directory mentions the Sacred Twenty-Eight, which listed twenty-eight British families that were properly pure-blooded in the 1930s. This article notes five famous families, including some from the aforementioned list, that players will be excited to come across.

Members of five famous families that fans will be eager to see in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Black

"Toujours Pur." - The Black family motto meaning "Always Pure".

The House of Black was one of the oldest and wealthiest wizarding families in Britain that was pure-blooded. Fans will remember seeing the intricate tapestry of the family tree of the House of Black in the family home at 12 Grimmauld Place.

The Black Family Tree (Image via Potter wiki)

The male line of the Blacks ended with the death of Sirius and Regulus Black. According to the Potter wiki, "the female line continued through the Malfoy, Potter and Weasley families, Teddy Lupin, and through Delphini, who was Bellatrix's illegitimate daughter with Lord Voldemort."

Possible Black appearances in Hogwarts Legacy can include the dreaded headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, and other children of the Black family like Elladora Black.

2) Scamander

Given the focus on magical beasts in Hogwarts Legacy, the Scamander family will be an interesting addition to the game. According to Potter wiki, they were related by marriage to the Goldstein and Lovegood families.

Theseus and Newt Scamander were famous members of the Scamander family - the former was an Auror at the British Ministry of Magic while the latter was the renowned magizoologist who wrote Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

Fantastic Beasts UK @BeastsMovieUK Magizoologist Newt Scamander is the first of his kind, travelling the world to find and document magical creatures. #FantasticBeasts Magizoologist Newt Scamander is the first of his kind, travelling the world to find and document magical creatures. #FantasticBeasts https://t.co/r5lop4Esii

The mother of the brothers reportedly bred hippogriffs and players could catch a glimpse of her in the game.

3) Potter

The description for the family stated:

"The Potter family is a very old one, but it was never (until the birth of Harry James Potter) at the very forefront of wizarding history, contenting itself with a solid and comfortable existence in the backwaters. Potter is a not uncommon Muggle surname, and the family did not make the so-called Sacred Twenty-Eight for this reason."

The Potter family, that the protagonist of the primary saga was born into, was an old wizarding family that traced its lineage to Ignotus Peverell and Linfred of Stinchcombe.

According to Potter wiki, the Potter family was related to the "Peverell, Fleamont, Black, Evans, and Weasley families, and more distantly to the Gaunt, Riddle, Flint, Bulstrode, Crabbe, Dursley, Prewett, Delacour, Johnson, Granger and Granger-Weasley families."

Although coming across a Potter would be an exciting aspect for players, it is likely that the developers would steer clear of the Potters, the Malfoys or the Weasleys, as they aim to etch their own story within the Potterverse.

4) Dumbledore

One of the most famous families that affected many of the notable events that happened at the turn of the nineteenth century and later on, Dumbledores are widely renowned particularly because of Albus Dumbledore, considered the greatest headmaster of Hogwarts and the greatest wizard of all time.

Given the late 1800s setting of Hogwarts Legacy, players may get to encounter either Percival Dumbledore or Kendra Dumbledore in Hogwarts Legacy. Though unlikely, players can also go to Hogwarts along with Albus himself, who attended the school between 1892-1899.

5) Gaunt

Another pure-blooded family that was mentioned as one of the Sacred Twenty-Eight, the Gaunts were staunchly pure-blood supremacists whose ancestors were Salazar Slytherin and Cadmus Peverell. Tom Marvolo Riddle, who later went on to become Lord Voldemort, was related to the Gaunts as his mother was Merope Gaunt.

Fans would love to see any mention of the Gaunts in Hogwarts Legacy and even the Riddles as they scour the open world RPG as a wizarding student. Players are eagerly waiting for the developers to provide further information on Hogwarts Legacy regarding its story, characters, gameplay and release date.

