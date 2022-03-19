Which Harry Potter characters are in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fans of the Harry Potter series were treated to the fantastical trailer of Hogwarts Legacy during PlayStation's latest State of Play. The event put the game front and center and gave players a 14-minute look into its features.

During the trailer, fans were greeted by iconic locations and some familiar faces.

What characters from Harry Potter will be making a debut in Hogwarts Legacy?

The trailer featured many prominent areas across Hogwarts and beyond. Fans have been beyond excited to be able to explore these locations and learn more about the lore in Harry Potter.

During the trailer, they were also introduced to a few characters they may recognize and can interact with during their journey in-game.

Nearly Headless Nick (Sir Nicholas de Mimsy Porpington)

Fans who watched the trailer may have caught a glimpse of Nearly Headless Nick talking to the character briefly while walking the courtyard. They may remember him from the film for his introduction and over-the-top attitude and demeanor.

Perhaps there is some more lore that fans would be able to learn from meeting up with him in the game.

Professor Cuthbert Binns

A professor who is also a ghost, some fans may have recognized Professor Cuthbert Binns during his brief cameo in the trailer. While there may be more to gain in terms of lore for this character, perhaps they will learn about his past and more about how it is teaching as a ghost.

After all, there is so much lore to be discovered in a title of this magnitude.

Perhaps there will be more characters for fans to discover

There are so many characters in the Harry Potter lore that fans would love to discover. However, this game takes place in a new period, in the late 1800s, so gamers will find new characters and discover new heroes.

Maybe there will be some additional appearances that will remain a surprise until the game is released. Fans will just have to wait and see.

The game is scheduled to release during the holiday season of 2022

Fans looking forward to the release of Hogwarts Legacy do not have to wait too much longer, as it is scheduled to be released during the holiday season of 2022. Soon, gamers will be on their way to discovering so much additional lore and seeing which characters from the Harry Potter series will make their appearance in-game.

