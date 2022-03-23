Room of Requirement and the role it plays in Hogwarts Legacy

The Room of Requirement is a place that is well-known amongst the Potterheads and one they were hoping would appear in Hogwarts Legacy. Given the game's focus on Hogwarts and the life of someone studying there, having the famous room as an explorable option would be a delightful addition for all.

It has finally been confirmed that not only will the Room of Requirement definitely appear in the game but will also play a pivotal role in the player's playthrough. The Hogwarts Legacy's dedicated State of Play featured an in-depth look at the game's Wizarding World and the castle along with the Room of Requirement.

Players will get to access the Room of Requirement in Hogwarts Legacy, which will likely act as their base

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy #StateofPlay Ahhh, the Room of Requirement - how will you choose to use this secret room? #HogwartsLegacy Ahhh, the Room of Requirement - how will you choose to use this secret room? #HogwartsLegacy #StateofPlay

The gameplay reveal showcased that in Hogwarts Legacy, the secret room will help players customize and grow their abilities. According to the Wizarding World website:

"This is your own space in the game where you can work on your craft, be that nurturing your own menagerie of magical beasts, brewing your potions, or harvesting magical plants."

The room provides players a customizable space where they can brew potions, sow and harvest plants, and upgrade their gears. This will allow players to better prepare for exploration and combat when they decide to do so. It also has a house-elf named Deek who helps players to manage the room's Vivarium, where they can nurture their own menagerie of magical beasts.

Potting Station (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

It is intriguing how the developers have decided to utilize the Room of Requirement in the game. Each player will have the option to customize and suit the room to their needs, and that perfectly fits with the lore of the secret magical room in Hogwarts. It will possibly have even more features than shown in the gameplay reveal.

The Room of Requirement, also called the Come and Go Room, is a somewhat sentient magical space that only appears when a person absolutely needs it. Fans of the series will remember Dumbledore's Army training in it, and it also housed Rowena Ravenclaw's Diadem, one of Voldemort's Horcruxes.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

The room is one of the many things that were showcased at the State of Play, which has deeply intrigued players. They had been waiting for a glimpse at the world of Hogwarts Legacy since the only trailer was released back in 2020. Players have been poring over every frame of the gameplay reveal, trying to figure out the minute details of the Wizarding World depicted in-game.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released later this year during the Holiday period. The game will be launched across multiple platforms. It will allow players to immersive themselves into the life of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts as they attend classes, learn spells and potions, and then explore the world out there to uncover something sinister.

Edited by Shaheen Banu