5 magical creatures Harry Potter fans will love to see in Hogwarts Legacy

There is a lot of confusion regarding when Hogwarts Legacy will ultimately be released and what content will be there in the game.

There has been very little information from developers Avalanche. The only official source of any information has been the game's trailer and the official website. But that hasn't stopped fans from speculating on whatever new info comes out of inside the industry.

It's widely expected that there will not be witches, wizards, and magical creatures in the game. The Forbidden Forest is already slated to be present in the game, and it's widely expected that there will be quests to do.

There have been specific indications in the trailer itself regarding the presence of certain magical.

Few magical creatures Hogwarts Legacy players will want in the game

5) Centaurs

MuggleNet: #1 Wizarding World Resource Since 1999 @MuggleNet We don't see much of the centaurs, but it's clear from Umbridge's interactions with them that there are wizards who don't accept them. At Hogwarts, they're confined to the forest, and many have a deep distrust of humans stemming from their mistreatment by them. #HumanRightsMonth We don't see much of the centaurs, but it's clear from Umbridge's interactions with them that there are wizards who don't accept them. At Hogwarts, they're confined to the forest, and many have a deep distrust of humans stemming from their mistreatment by them. #HumanRightsMonth https://t.co/nBWllf2VnM

Can the Forbidden Forest be completed without centaurs? The mystical hybrid between humans and horses was shown at their mightiest in the fifth instalment of the Harry Potter series.

The centaurs are proud creatures who live deep within the magical forest. While they don't harm humans in general, their fury was seen by Prof. Dolores Umbridge, who made the mistake of crossing the centaurs.

4) Acromantula

Horror4Kids @horror4kids The fear that viewers saw on Ronald Weasleys’s face was real as Rupert Grint recalled seeing prop Aragog for the first time. “I’m really scared of spiders, so I didn’t know really what to expect. But when I saw Aragog, it was really scary because he was massive,” said Grint. The fear that viewers saw on Ronald Weasleys’s face was real as Rupert Grint recalled seeing prop Aragog for the first time. “I’m really scared of spiders, so I didn’t know really what to expect. But when I saw Aragog, it was really scary because he was massive,” said Grint. https://t.co/S7lR2GdMPX

Every Hogwarts Legacy fan will want these creatures unless someone has an active case of arachnophobia. The Acromantula is a giant species of spider that was explicitly bred in the Forbidden Forest.

Given that Aragog is considered the father of all the Acromantulas, there could be a clash of timelines. Nevertheless, fans will love and hate the creepy crawlies if the giant spiders are added to the game.

3) Giants

Chris M. @BadMoodMorgado Anyone else ever notice how the giants at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 look like Bobo and Lil Debbul from the Dan Aykroyd/Chevy Chase classic flop Nothing But Trouble? Anyone else ever notice how the giants at the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows part 2 look like Bobo and Lil Debbul from the Dan Aykroyd/Chevy Chase classic flop Nothing But Trouble? https://t.co/DVn2OzjAik

The Giants have been an integral part of the entire Harry Potter canon. To expect a game based on Hogwarts to not have a giant will be strange. Previous Harry Potter games featured giants, but those titles were straight adaptations of the stories.

The new story of Hogwarts Legacy will have to explore a different angle if fans can get mega-sized humanoids in the game.

2) Hippogriff

James Boii @Jamesie_boii



Yea, that’s the fucking hippogriff from Harry Potter My girl just told me her favorite animal of all time is Buckbeak.Yea, that’s the fucking hippogriff from Harry Potter My girl just told me her favorite animal of all time is Buckbeak. Yea, that’s the fucking hippogriff from Harry Potter 😂😂 https://t.co/g6XqBqeJBB

Hippogriffs are another hybrid creature, and it's a cross between horses and griffins. A Hippogriff played a significant role in one of the Harry Potter movies, but they have been in existence much longer than the Harry Potter timeline.

Given that taming a Hippogriff is a part of the curriculum at Hogwarts, it will be surprising if the majestic creature doesn't feature in the game.

1) Dragons

🐺Lauren🐺 @AnakinsDarkDeed #HogwartsLegacy #HarryPotter The dragon in the Hogwarts Legacy trailer is a Romanian Longhorn. Would make sense. Not another dragon that looks like that. The dragon in the Hogwarts Legacy trailer is a Romanian Longhorn. Would make sense. Not another dragon that looks like that. 🐲⚡️#HogwartsLegacy #HarryPotter https://t.co/BSFOkmxahe

They may be ferocious, breathe fire and can kill in an instant, but dragons have a special place in every Harry Potter fan's heart. Very few can forget that iconic dogfight in Goblet of Fire, which streamlined creatures' role in the universe.

Also Read Article Continues below

The trailer for Hogwarts Legacy already shows the existence of dragons. It remains to be seen in what role the creatures ultimately play in the game.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar