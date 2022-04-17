Hogwarts Legacy: Confirmed characters, gameplay teasers, release announcement, and everything we know so far

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated releases over the past few years, with the anticipation and excitement surrounding the title growing with time.

The central IP of Harry Potter has a huge fanbase who are eagerly waiting for the wizarding world RPG to come out. On top of that, WB Games Avalanche has already promised a magical experience like never before for the players.

The game will have a plethora of characters that players will get to engage with. Being set in the wizarding world of 1890. it is unlikely they will come across familiar faces from the original saga, except for a few who have already been shown in the gameplay reveal.

Hogwarts Legacy will be bringing several locations for players to explore, filled with stories of magic and a menagerie of beasts to tend to.

Everything that is known about Hogwarts Legacy till now

Story

The official website for the game states:

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts and more."

Although not much is known about the plot of the upcoming open-world RPG, the narrative revolves around an impending goblin rebellion, dark wizards, and the resurgence of Ancient Magic. The game is firmly rooted in the expansive lore of the Potterverse, but the developers are charting new territory for fans to enjoy.

Gameplay

The website points out:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

Players will be able to customize how their characters look and choose which of the four houses they wish to be sorted into. They will be able to interact with their fellow students in the common room and various places in the school.

Players will be able to attend class on various subjects, with the gameplay reveal showcasing colorful professors taking their lessons.

The game will emphasize dueling and spell casting, with players being able to combine various spells to contend with their enemies.

NPC allies will also be there to will help the player's skirmishes, as gleaned from a glitch. Players will also learn to use magical potions and other objects like screaming mandrakes during fights.

The gameplay reveal also focuses on aspects of exploration that will play a crucial role in Hogwarts Legacy, both Hogwarts and locations like Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest. Players will get to find out about Hogwarts' secret passageways and dungeons.

They will also hope to solve Merlin's puzzles in the magical hamlets beyond the castle. Flying is a part of the game and can be done on brooms or some tameable beast of the game.

Characters

Having been set around a century before the original Harry Potter saga, fans will not see many of the popular characters they have grown up seeing. But that doesn't mean they won't be coming across some known names. Nearly Headless Nick, Professor Cuthbert Binns, and the poltergeist Peeves are already confirmed to be part of the RPG.

Although the names of all the professors have not yet been revealed, Professor Eleazar Fig will play an essential role in helping the player unravel the mystery of Ancient Magic and the threat of the goblin revolution led by a powerful goblin named Ranrok. The goblin leader is also allied with several dark wizards led by Victory Rookwood.

Players will also be able to establish friendships with some students in Hogwarts Legacy. These relationships can grow, which will result in these students becoming "companions who can accompany players on their journey, expand their abilities and open up as players learn their stories."

The Wizarding World website mentions these companions as:

"Natsai Onai is a justice-driven adventurer, Poppy loves magical beasts, and Sebastian Sallow is a charismatic Slytherin with a family secret."

Gameplay clips, release date, and platforms

The first glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy was through the reveal trailer shared back in September 2020. It gave a quick montage of the various aspects of the game - with Hogwarts, magical beasts, classes, and more. The trailer became PlayStation's most-watched game trailer on their YouTube channel.

After barely any news about the game, it was announced that the game would be getting its State of Play in March. The 14-minute PS5 gameplay showcased how far the game has come along, looking at the fleshed-out Hogwarts, wielding wands and casting spells, exploring the land, and everything in between.

Regarding the release date, the developers have mentioned that Hogwarts Legacy will be released during Holiday 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

It's been a long wait for the fans. However, they have been regaled with poring over the frames of the gameplay reveal and the periodical posts from the official channels of the game.

