A hilarious Hogwarts Legacy bug possibly shows NPC allies during combat, community loves it

Before the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy's dedicated State of Play, fans were extremely worried about the condition of the game. No new clips had been shown since the reveal trailer back in 2020, and the game was delayed to 2022.

Thus, when the State of Play finally showcased the gameplay reveal, fans heaved a sigh of relief. Hogwarts Legacy exists and looks as gorgeous as one could hope for.

WB Games Avalanche @AvalancheWb While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. While putting together last week's trailer, we came across this hilarious bug and had to share. https://t.co/eLq2SQFN9j

Since the event, the social media accounts of the game and its developers have been regularly posting about the title. One of these posts gave a glimpse at a bug they encountered while preparing for the video showcase for the gameplay reveal, and it was hilarious.

A centaur glitches across the scene during combat in Hogwarts Legacy

The short clip posted by WB Games Avalanche on Twitter showcases the protagonist casting spells at an opponent. Suddenly, a centaur flies from the right side of the screen with its arms and legs flailing about and crash-lands.

Without missing a beat, it stands up and aims with its bow towards someone off screen.

A couple of interesting things to note from the clip are that the protagonist seemed to switch between spells with a quick wand flick and that the centaur was possibly helping the player during the fight.

The latter is an intriguing notion, considering there are multiple NPCs within Hogwarts Legacy and it would be interesting to see who allies with the player during the course of the game.

The community's reaction to the post has been largely positive, with players applauding the transparency the studio has shown. Some are hoping that other studios follow suit, while others called for a blooper edition for the State of Play.

Community engagements like this create good faith between the players and the developers, making them understand the amount of work and difficulty that happens behind the scenes.

Given that the release date for Hogwarts Legacy is still a long time away, such posts not only keep players entertained but also provide updates regarding the game.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the holidays later this year. Releasing on multiple platforms, the game will feature an experience of Hogwarts like never before. Players will get to step into the shoes of a fifth-year student at the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry.

The gameplay reveal showcased a fully-fleshed out Hogwarts with familiar rooms, tons of puzzles and hallways for players to explore, and locations beyond the castle walls. The wizarding world of the game is filled with colorful NPCs and magical beasts.

For now, it seems that players are clearly in for a treat when Hogwarts Legacy finally drops.

