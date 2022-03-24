"That's what Hogwarts is all about": Fans make their cases for multiplayer in Hogwarts Legacy

With the latest gameplay reveal, fans of the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy are poring over every frame of the video to decipher what to expect in the upcoming RPG.
The 14-minute dedicated State of Play has provided players with a glimpse at what awaits them in the wizarding world of the game, especially the famous castle. And, of course, the fans want more.
Players have been clamoring for an optional multiplayer mode or section in the title for a long time now. There have been posts on Reddit since the launch of the release trailer in 2020 which discuss how the developers can integrate co-op into the game properly. With last week's showcase, these voices have only grown louder.
Hogwarts Legacy could do with a multiplayer mode, according to countless fans
According to Jerrod on Twitter, Hogwarts embodies the notion of meeting each other, banding together, and embarking on adventures. Although the game has shown different important NPCs in the game that players will be able to interact and build relationships with, a multiplayer mode will exemplarily reflect the inherent notion.
Although Warner Bros. and Avalanche have stated that Hogwarts Legacy will be a single-player game set in the 1800s wizarding world, players are hoping that it is merely a tease, and the developers will introduce multiplayer after seeing the fans rallying around the concept.
Some have also explained how the developers can inculcate co-op into the game without breaking immersion or their aim of making it a proper single-player experience.
Others have hoped that a multiplayer option will be included, especially in the mechanics of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, which is the most popular sport among wizards and witches. Fans have also noted that the developers can add the multiplayer mode later once the game has launched.
Hogwarts Legacy is designed to let users experience the life of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts like never before. Players will be able to customize their wizards or witches and choose which House they want to be a part of. They will then attend classes of different courses, practice spells, craft potions, and manage their own herd of magical beasts.
Their time at Hogwarts will also be interrupted by a sinister plot of an impending goblin rebellion that has made an uneasy alliance with a dark wizard. Players will also see a resurgence of Ancient Magic, which they will probably be able to manipulate and utilize. The gameplay trailer revealed an in-depth look at dueling and spell casting in-game.
Fans have a long wait ahead of them as it has been announced that the game will be released in the Holiday 2022 period across multiple platforms. They hope that within this time, the developers will decide to add multiplayer mode in some form so that fans are finally able to fulfill their childhood dreams of going to Hogwarts with their friends.