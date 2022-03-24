"That's what Hogwarts is all about": Fans make their cases for multiplayer in Hogwarts Legacy

With the latest gameplay reveal, fans of the long-awaited Hogwarts Legacy are poring over every frame of the video to decipher what to expect in the upcoming RPG.

The 14-minute dedicated State of Play has provided players with a glimpse at what awaits them in the wizarding world of the game, especially the famous castle. And, of course, the fans want more.

Jerrod bratcher @jerrod_bratcher @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Is this game multiplayer because that’s what hogwarts is all about, meeting new people and friends and going on adventures/missions and also quidditch @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Is this game multiplayer because that’s what hogwarts is all about, meeting new people and friends and going on adventures/missions and also quidditch

Players have been clamoring for an optional multiplayer mode or section in the title for a long time now. There have been posts on Reddit since the launch of the release trailer in 2020 which discuss how the developers can integrate co-op into the game properly. With last week's showcase, these voices have only grown louder.

Hogwarts Legacy could do with a multiplayer mode, according to countless fans

According to Jerrod on Twitter, Hogwarts embodies the notion of meeting each other, banding together, and embarking on adventures. Although the game has shown different important NPCs in the game that players will be able to interact and build relationships with, a multiplayer mode will exemplarily reflect the inherent notion.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Although Warner Bros. and Avalanche have stated that Hogwarts Legacy will be a single-player game set in the 1800s wizarding world, players are hoping that it is merely a tease, and the developers will introduce multiplayer after seeing the fans rallying around the concept.

Sir Balgruuf @jarlDbalgruuf @psychoticPanda2 @HogwartsLegacy Co-op /= multiplayer bruv. Literally just want the option to play the same exact game with my friends. (Think Harry, Ron, and Hermione saving the world together rather than individually) @psychoticPanda2 @HogwartsLegacy Co-op /= multiplayer bruv. Literally just want the option to play the same exact game with my friends. (Think Harry, Ron, and Hermione saving the world together rather than individually)

jimidijimjoebob @Jimidijimjoebob @Feignshot @HogwartsLegacy They can add multiplayer after. It will be so much better being developed as a single player game and hopefully not riddled with microtransactions @Feignshot @HogwartsLegacy They can add multiplayer after. It will be so much better being developed as a single player game and hopefully not riddled with microtransactions

Some have also explained how the developers can inculcate co-op into the game without breaking immersion or their aim of making it a proper single-player experience.

Others have hoped that a multiplayer option will be included, especially in the mechanics of Quidditch in Hogwarts Legacy, which is the most popular sport among wizards and witches. Fans have also noted that the developers can add the multiplayer mode later once the game has launched.

Avi :) @AviArga @HogwartsLegacy Please delay as much as you need to please make it open world multiplayer RPG it wouldn’t be the same without playing with your actual friends at Hogwarts please it would be cool to team up with friends that are in the same class we been waiting for a Harry Potter game like this @HogwartsLegacy Please delay as much as you need to please make it open world multiplayer RPG it wouldn’t be the same without playing with your actual friends at Hogwarts please it would be cool to team up with friends that are in the same class we been waiting for a Harry Potter game like this

Jerome Taylor @JustAKingsKid @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames I cant wait for this game to come out but if any single player needs multiplayer it's this. And Quidditch matches @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames I cant wait for this game to come out but if any single player needs multiplayer it's this. And Quidditch matches

Hogwarts Legacy is designed to let users experience the life of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts like never before. Players will be able to customize their wizards or witches and choose which House they want to be a part of. They will then attend classes of different courses, practice spells, craft potions, and manage their own herd of magical beasts.

Their time at Hogwarts will also be interrupted by a sinister plot of an impending goblin rebellion that has made an uneasy alliance with a dark wizard. Players will also see a resurgence of Ancient Magic, which they will probably be able to manipulate and utilize. The gameplay trailer revealed an in-depth look at dueling and spell casting in-game.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/Yfng2kJbsu

Fans have a long wait ahead of them as it has been announced that the game will be released in the Holiday 2022 period across multiple platforms. They hope that within this time, the developers will decide to add multiplayer mode in some form so that fans are finally able to fulfill their childhood dreams of going to Hogwarts with their friends.

Edited by Danyal Arabi