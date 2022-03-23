Hogwarts Legacy's villain can possibly be the ancestor of a known Harry Potter Death Eater

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy debuted last week and provided a glimpse at the game's central conflict. The gameplay reveal showcased the resurgence of Ancient Magic and an impending goblin rebellion where the goblins have an uneasy relationship with an evil wizard.

The latter's name has opened up an interesting connection to one of the characters from the Harry Potter universe. The event featured Ranrok, who is leading the rebellion, and Victor Rookwood, who has formed a pact with the former.

This article showcases that Victor may have a connection to someone from the Harry Potter saga.

Hogwarts Legacy's villain may be related to one of the Death Eaters from Harry Potter

The State of Play event revealed a tenuous relationship between Victor and Ranrok, which the player character will possibly thwart. These characters are new additions to the Harry Potter lore, but those with keen eyes will notice something interesting about Victor's surname.

Rookwood is the surname of a known Death Eater, a group of wizards who followed Voldemort. Augustus Rookwood was a spy for the Dark Lord in the Ministry of Magic, working as an Unspeakable during the first wizarding war. His role was revealed by Igor Karkaroff, the Headmaster of Durmstrang Institute, which resulted in Augustus' imprisonment in Azkaban.

He broke out of prison twice before tasting defeat in the Battle of Hogwarts at the hands of Aberforth Dumbledore. The character appeared in the Order of the Phoenix and the Deathly Hallows. In the Wizarding World, having the same surname is more than a coincidence.

As reported by VGC, fans have noticed that Victor Rookwood can turn out to be the ancestor of August Rookwood. Given that Victor has been depicted as a dark wizard with something nefarious as his ulterior motive, his connection with a future Death Eater will not come as a surprise.

Fans of the Harry Potter series will be poring over the gameplay reveal and any other subsequent media of Hogwarts Legacy in connection to the original saga. The gameplay reveal showcases a small number of characters that were quickly recognized by all: Nearly Headless Nick, Peeves, and Professor Binns.

Coming in Holiday 2022, Hogwarts Legacy will be releasing on Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. The game will be charting new territory and creating fresh ways for players to experience the magic of the Wizarding World as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar