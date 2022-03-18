Hogwarts Legacy: Release announcement, platforms, trailer and more revealed

After a wait that lasted for more than a year, fans finally caught a glimpse of Hogwarts Legacy and its wizarding world. The recently concluded dedicated State of Play showcased 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay for the title.

It featured a look at the game's various mechanics, the beautifully rendered world, the nod to the lore, and much more.

The State of Play came amidst more than a year of speculation regarding Hogwarts Legacy. The community was starving for new information on the game. The event provided an in-depth look at the world of the title and also gave a hint at when the game might be released.

Players will get to immerse themselves in the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy come Holiday 2022

According to the gameplay reveal, Hogwarts Legacy will be released in the Holiday 2022 period. Fans were a tad disappointed to not have a concrete date. The game will also reportedly be coming on the following platforms - Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows.

PlayStation @PlayStation Exploring Hogwarts’ many mysteries is only part of your witch or wizard’s story. Learn more of the magic behind Hogwarts Legacy: play.st/3wl5gVJ Exploring Hogwarts’ many mysteries is only part of your witch or wizard’s story. Learn more of the magic behind Hogwarts Legacy: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/MDDaPAW5gQ

The gameplay reveals showcased the world of Hogwarts Legacy in detail. Players will get to create their unique wizards and witch before getting sorted into one of the four Houses. The game will have distinct common rooms and NPCs with which players can interact and establish relationships.

Not only is Hogwarts filled to the brim with vibrant and exciting places to explore, but the game will also have other locations from the Harry Potter universe for players to explore. There are small hamlets outside the castle in the wild with their own NPCs and storylines.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/Yfng2kJbsu

The State of Play also provided an in-depth look at the dueling mechanics present in the game, with various kinds of spells being cast. Players need to get habituated with the different spells available to them to defeat their enemies, both offensively and defensively.

They can also use potions and other materials to aid them in fights, including mandrakes. The game will also heavily utilize the Room of Requirements, seemingly a base location for the players.

It is well suited to the players' needs and can be used for upgrades, among various other things. The reported morality system will possibly play a significant role in Hogwarts Legacy for the gameplay showed the player character casting Avada Kedavra.

Not much is known about the conflict within the game in-depth, but there is a resurgence of Ancient Magic that the protagonist can sense, and the rumors of a goblin rebellion are swirling around. According to the Harry Potter wiki, this rebellion happened in 1890 and was led by Ranrok.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Although players will soon be vying for more information regarding the release date and the option to pre-order, for now, they will be content poring over the 14 minutes of gameplay. There is much to unpack in the reveal that will keep players excited in the meantime.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha