"I need this right now": Latest Hogwarts Legacy footage has left the community wanting for more

The hotly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy State of Play brought an extended first look at the gameplay and various other mechanics of the game.

Over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay were shown at the event, which featured an in-depth focus on dueling and the world of Hogwarts. The social media profile of the game has since been posting snippets, and the community is buzzing with renewed energy.

Hogwarts Legacy first released a reveal trailer back in 2020. Since then, there had been nothing but fans speculating and imagining what the game would be like.

The recent slew of developments has been positively received and enjoyed by the community at large. They have been excitedly poring over the shared footage and clamoring for a release date.

Fans are overjoyed with the recently concluded Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

The gameplay reveal featured an extensive look at a player's life as a fifth-year student. The reveal covered everything from creating their unique witch or wizard to getting sorted into a House, attending various classes, and learning the basics of magic.

Hogwarts is also being designed in all its glory, with detailed interiors, hidden pathways, puzzles, and more.

PlayStation @PlayStation Exploring Hogwarts’ many mysteries is only part of your witch or wizard’s story. Learn more of the magic behind Hogwarts Legacy: play.st/3wl5gVJ Exploring Hogwarts’ many mysteries is only part of your witch or wizard’s story. Learn more of the magic behind Hogwarts Legacy: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/MDDaPAW5gQ

Players were provided with a detailed look at spell casting and dueling, which will be the crux of the gameplay. The use of both offensive and defensive spells with various combinations, along with potions and other assortments, allow players to find their own way of combat.

Community reactions exhibit a plethora of reactions, from being overjoyed at how beautiful the wizarding world looks to being amazed by the sheer grandeur of Hogwarts that they have managed to capture, and more.

Amanda @ReddestHair @PlayStation OMG I was crying the entire 14 minutes @PlayStation OMG I was crying the entire 14 minutes https://t.co/GJt0XxFtyc

Many are commenting that they can no longer wait for the title and simply want the game to drop now, with even the official Xbox account jumping into the fray.

Sersh.mqz @SershMqz @HogwartsLegacy Love all the details in the castle 🤩I’ll spend hours just walking around trying to find everything, I need this right now! @HogwartsLegacy Love all the details in the castle 🤩I’ll spend hours just walking around trying to find everything, I need this right now! https://t.co/8htQxpAmA1

Xbox @Xbox @HogwartsLegacy If only Time-Turners let us go forward in time too. @HogwartsLegacy If only Time-Turners let us go forward in time too.

Even though the game is deeply rooted in the Harry Potter universe, Hogwarts Legacy will be crafting its own story where players will be working to uncover the truths of Ancient Magic.

The game will be available on a number of platforms, namely, the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive in 2022's holiday season, which means players still have a long wait ahead. The State of Play footage featured a number of intriguing mechanics, and players would love to see more in the coming months.

