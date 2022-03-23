"Please take your time in polishing": Delighted fans react to the world of Hogwarts Legacy amidst recent JKR controversies

Despite various conversations on social media regarding Hogwarts Legacy being mired in the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling, fans have been quick to note how beautiful the in-game world looks in the showcased PS5 gameplay. Fans have showered praise on the developers for faithfully reimagining the space in the video game.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ 🥹 @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️ @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames This is just beautiful it’s killing me!! PLEASE TAKE YOUR TIME IN POLISHING AND GIVING IT YOUR ALL!✨THIS GAME IS A MASTERPIECE AND ITS A SIGN TO KEEP GOING! Don’t take too long tho🧙🏻‍♀️✨🥹

From having intricately designed and rendered Hogwarts to other locations from the Wizarding World, fans of the series are finally going to experience the magical world of Harry Potter like never before. The 14-minute gameplay video has left the community in a tizzy and they definitely cannot wait for Hogwarts Legacy to be released.

Hogwarts Legacy masterfully depicts the world of Hogwarts and beyond

The extended gameplay reveal provided a fresh in-depth look to players who were starved of any information regarding the title since its reveal trailer dropped in 2020. The dedicated State of Play showcased a stunning world filled with magical beasts and colorful characters that players will be eager to immerse themselves in.

Community reactions have been positive regarding how beautiful both Hogwarts and the locations beyond its walls look. Fans want the developers to utilize the time between now and when the game releases to iron out any creases and properly polish the visuals and the mechanics.

beepboop @boterokelsey06 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩 @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames Polishing towards The graphics and combat system. Juicing up the appearance of the spells and blasts with fuller and radiating color and sparks and that magic element. You’ve got it in the bag🤩✨

There have been quite a few appreciation posts for those at Avalanche. Players have noted the love and dedication that is apparent in the gameplay reveal showcased in the State of Play. It is quite clear that the developers genuinely care about the world they are creating and how players will get to explore them.

Players are also eager to learn about what other locations are there in the game, other than the ones shown in the gameplay reveal. While both the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade were featured, players have also been told about dungeons and other hidden structures.

Molls @LilEllenn @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames In the initial trailer we see a student getting their wand from Ollivanders & from the state of play it looks like we go into the vaults of Gringotts but we haven’t seen anything of Diagon Alley so is that included in the open world? @HogwartsLegacy @AvalancheWb @wbgames @PortkeyGames In the initial trailer we see a student getting their wand from Ollivanders & from the state of play it looks like we go into the vaults of Gringotts but we haven’t seen anything of Diagon Alley so is that included in the open world?

The preview featured not just witches, wizards, goblins and elves, but also a plethora of other magical creatures. Furthermore, the world of Hogwarts Legacy is expected to be quite large and will apparently be intricately populated with all sorts of things. On top of that, the mechanics of dynamic weather adds its own charm to the iconic castle.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the holiday season of 2022 for Xbox One & Series X|S, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. Players will get to play as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts. They will attend classes to hone their magical abilities in their quest to save the world from an impending goblin rebellion and a mysterious resurgence of Ancient Magic.

