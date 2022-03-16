“Don’t promote her stuff”: J.K. Rowling’s involvement in Hogwarts Legacy leaves Twitter divided, here’s why

If one checks up on the recent conversations surrounding Hogwarts Legacy following the announcement of a State of Play dedicated to the game later this week, they will find the internet divided. The discontent primarily revolves around Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling and whether the game, which is based on the franchise, should be played or ignored.

This Twitter user's post explains one side of the coin as she requests players not to "promote her (JK Rowling) stuff."

harley 💗 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming RPG being developed by Avalanche which will let players experience the life of a student at the famed school in the Wizarding World. Given that the game is firmly rooted in the controversial author's Harry Potter universe, the discussion surrounding the title has left players divided.

For some, buying and playing Hogwarts Legacy is similar to supporting J.K. Rowling's transphobic comments

The quoted Twitter post reacts against those who are streaming Hogwarts Legacy, even if for fundraising. According to them, at the end of the day, it empowers J.K. Rowling. Given that she holds the IP of Harry Potter, any product based in the same world will earn her "cultural capital."

harley 💗 @breadwitchery as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️ as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️

She further pointed out that even though she ran a Harry Potter-themed show on Twitch as a non-binary person and wished to "reclaim" the world, she understood that it still empowered the author.

The reactions to this post have varied between those who are torn between buying the game or boycotting it and those who want to get the game for their love for Harry Potter and an appreciation for the developers. The latter is based on the notion of separating art from the artist and that the developers should be compensated for their work.

Jay @JayTeddy13 @Stringfellowe_ @breadwitchery It’s definitely tough. I’m personally trying to view it as separating an artist from their art. People can love Harry Potter and despise Rowling. I think the developers who spent years on the game should also get support. However I have no problem with people who refuse to buy. @Stringfellowe_ @breadwitchery It’s definitely tough. I’m personally trying to view it as separating an artist from their art. People can love Harry Potter and despise Rowling. I think the developers who spent years on the game should also get support. However I have no problem with people who refuse to buy.

Lloydy @LloydGriffiths1 @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. 😞😞

Polyhedral Primarch @PrimarchD6 @Mewgioh

As we will continue to do. JKR's opinions are of no consequence, just the game and IP. @breadwitchery We buy games that are good.As we will continue to do. JKR's opinions are of no consequence, just the game and IP. @Mewgioh @breadwitchery We buy games that are good.As we will continue to do. JKR's opinions are of no consequence, just the game and IP.

The issue at play here is how the J.K. Rowling's involvement with Hogwarts Legacy — or anything to do with Harry Potter — is one that is absolute and cannot be disregarded. Even the notion of separating art from the artist cannot work, and more so for Rowling, who absolutely wishes to be in control of her work.

The question therefore becomes whether buying a game for a certain amount of money will be a litmus test for a person's moral standing. For a number of people on this tweet, that seems to be the case. For others, they simply wish to play the long-awaited game.

Haughty Chicken~💙Be Kind, Be You💙 @haughtychicken @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't. @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't.

While it is one of the most beloved franchises of all time, any association with the Harry Potter universe has been mired in controversy due to Rowling and the transphobic stance that she has steadfastly taken about on social media. Even in the case of Hogwarts Legacy, it has been repeatedly stated that J.K. Rowling played no part in the development of the game.

The developers even mentioned that the game will feature the possibility of creating a transgender character for players to experience. The world of Harry Potter is a diverse universe that has championed the notion of inclusivity and not living in the closet. To find out that the creator of the said world is transphobic has been a jarring experience for many.

Rowling's tendency to revisit her work and add information to it has been happening for a number of years. For some, it was an excellent opportunity to learn more about their favorite universe, while others noted that she was trying to make the Harry Potter world inclusive. However, a number of her posts on Pottermore were also found to be implausible and, at times, insensitive.

J.K. Rowling faced a justifiably extreme amount of flak for her opinions once her stance regarding trans issues became known, especially with her tweet regarding Maya Forstater. In her mammoth 2020 essay titled "J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on Sex and Gender Issues," the author "refuse[d] to bow down to a movement" that she considered was doing:

"Demonstrable harm in seeking to erode ‘woman’ as a political and biological class and offering cover to predators like few before it."

With her continued protracted defense of her position, and her repeated exultations on social media based on them, have made J.K. Rowling the controversial figure she is today. All of this has contributed to making Harry Potter a topic that people choose to delicately engage with. For context, even several actors from the films, including the trio, have disagreed with the statements she has made.

The social media divide on the issue of Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling showcases the different opinions that players and members of society have regarding the matter. And it seems unlikely that this divide will be completely bridged. Only time will tell how much that affects Hogwarts Legacy.

