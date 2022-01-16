Is J.K. Rowling involved with Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy has been a highly anticipated title for many diehard fans. The opportunity to be your very own character, living out the life of a Hogwarts student, is a fantasy for many.

However, it does have fans wondering if J.K. Rowling is involved with Hogwarts Legacy. This is largely due to her anti-trans comments. Reportedly, J.K. Rowling isn’t directly involved with Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy is still based on J.K. Rowling’s work

Students walking the halls of Hogwarts (Image via Avalanche Software)

The question appears to be asked so frequently that Avalanche Software added it to the game’s website under its FAQ section. The question posed:

“"What is J.K. Rowling’s involvement with the game? Is this a new story from J.K. Rowling?"

To which the studio replied with:

"J.K. Rowling is not directly involved in the creation of the game, however, her extraordinary body of writing is the foundation of all projects in the Wizarding World. This is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

In other words, Hogwarts Legacy is based on her work, but the development of the game isn’t being spearheaded by J.K. Rowling herself. It's a blessing to be given distance from the main cast of characters like Harry Potter. It will give the studio an opportunity to create unique stories without harming the canon.

What kind of game is it?

The game will be set in the late 1800s, long before the birth of any well-known characters from the books and movies. However, as its name suggests, the setting is most certainly Hogwarts (and beyond). The game is being developed as a big open-world RPG.

That means custom character creation. Players will get to choose their house and make their way to various classes and activities, like learning potions or practicing spells. There are even magical beasts to interact with.

When is the game set to release?

While Avalanche Software hasn’t offered a specific date, they have stated that the game is set to launch in 2022. Near the very beginning of 2021, the studio posted a written statement on Twitter:

“Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs.”

The game will be released on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

