5 things that players will expect to see at Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

Based on a recently published PlayStation blog post, players will finally get a peek at Hogwarts Legacy this week. The upcoming wizarding world RPG will have 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay, featuring a fresh, in-depth look at the title.

This is exciting news for the fans of the game as they have been waiting to get their hands on the title for a long time.

Despite having upwards of 28 million views, Hogwarts Legacy's 2020 trailer was the only piece of official information available to players. Now, Hogwarts Legacy State of Play will also provide a number of important information regarding the game's mechanics and representation.

5 things players will be eager to learn about at Hogwarts Legacy State of Play

1) An overview on time period, characters, and story

Although the developers have broadly mentioned the late 1800s as the setting of the game, players will love to get something specific regarding the date.

Depending on which decade the game takes, a number of canonical lore events can take place and players can come across a couple of known characters, including Albus Dumbledore.

The corridors of Hogwarts (Image via Avalanche)

At the moment, players have no clue regarding the characters who will be part of Hogwarts Legacy and who the players can encounter exploring the world. Through the event, developers can also shed light on the story that the game will follow and the journey players are supposed to take.

2) Gameplay Mechanics

Other than the fact that the game is an RPG and spell casting will play a big role, not much is known about the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy. Players did get to see a gameplay leak in 2018, but nothing more. The 14 minute PS5 gameplay will finally showcase the game in its full glory.

Learning spells (Image via Avalanche)

Players can get a look at the different mechanics of the title and how they will interact with each other - be it casting spells, brewing potions, or interacting with magical creatures. They can also provide a glimpse at the aspect of flying around the castle - be it on a broom or otherwise.

Another mechanic that players will be interested in learning more about is the morality system and how much it will affect their playthrough. A properly nuanced morality system can lead to multiple endings for the game, which will be greatly appreciated by its fan base.

3) Character customization mechanic

Hogwarts Legacy will allow players to craft their own unique witch or wizard with whom they will play the game.

A detailed look at this will be intriguing for players as they will get to know the different kinds of permuations and combinations available in-game.

Sorting the character (Image via Avalanche)

Since it was reported that transgender characters will also be a part of the game, it will be interesting to see what different factors and options will be available to players for character builds.

4) Different locations

The game will not just focus on Hogwarts Castle, but developers have stated that other locations from the wizarding world will also feature in the game, like the Forbidden Forest and Hogsmeade. It would be delightful to look at some of these locations in the State of Play.

Adversaries in a dark location (Image via Avalanche)

The wizarding world is filled with a number of wonderful locations that have their own stories to tell. Players would love the opportunity to explore some of these during their playthrough of the game.

5) Release Date

Flying (Image via Avalanche)

And finally, the most important news of them all. Players have been eagerly waiting for Hogwarts Legacy for more than a year now. Before yesterday's developments, WB and Avalanche had barely provided an iota of information regarding the title and its release date, beyond stating that it will come out in 2022.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW https://t.co/bFZMWjdZ2t

Thus, players will be glued to the screen during Thursday's State of Play to finally learn when their next-favorite game is going to launch. The event is set to take place on March 17 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET / 2.30 AM IST. Players can catch the stream on Twitch and YouTube.

