Hogwarts Legacy: 5 potions that will excite the player if they appear in the game

Avalanche Games have assured players that Hogwarts Legacy, which is set in the 1800s, will allow players to:

"Grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts."

The wizarding world is filled with a litany of ingenious potions that have been showcased across the books.

Potions are liquid concoctions that are brewed by wizards. They can be used for a variety of situations and purposes. Potterheads have been treated to a number of potions in the books, ranging from those that could change a person's physical appearance to one which enhances the luck of the person who drinks it.

This article explores the popular potions that players will be excited to come across in Hogwarts Legacy if added.

Note: This article contains the author's personal views.

5 potions that players will like to see in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Felix Felicis

Called "Liquid Luck", this potion makes the drinker lucky for a certain period of time. During that period, whatever they do will reap rewards. Given the potential of the potion and chances of abuse, it is also banned from all organized competitions, like Quidditch.

Felix Felicis is extremely difficult to make and comes with a list of repulsive side effects. The recipe for this particular concoction is also a lengthy one. Harry Potter would use it a number of times once he procured some from Professor Slughorn. It would be interesting to see how the developers introduce this in Hogwarts Legacy, if at all.

2) Veritaserum

Veritaserum is a truth serum which forces its drinkers to say nothing but the truth. The use of this potion is tightly controlled by the British Ministry of Magic. Professor Severus Snape described it as:

"A Truth Potion so powerful that three drops would have you spilling your innermost secrets for this entire class to hear."

The potion was used a couple of times in different scenarios. It was given to Barty Crouch Jr. to uncover his charade as Alastair Moody. Snape threatened to use it on Potter as he suspected that he was stealing ingredients from his storeroom. Dolores Umbridge also intended to use the same on Harry.

Developers can incorporate this into a quest where players can be tasked to brew this potion and use it to gather information from someone.

3) Polyjuice Potion

A complicated potion to be properly brewed, Polyjuice Potion allows its drinker to become someone by assuming their physical appearance. The description of the drink goes as follows:

"The Polyjuice Potion, which is a complex and time-consuming concoction, is best left to highly skilled witches and wizards. It enables the consumer to assume the physical appearance of another person, as long as they have first procured part of that individual's body to add to the brew (this may be anything — toenail clippings, dandruff or worse — but it is most usual to use hair)."

The potion was famously used by Hermione Granger during the second book as they looked for the Heir of Slytherin.

In a Reddit post about what potions people would like to see in the game, commentators have repeatedly mentioned this potion along with its brewing process. Like the previous potion, the Polyjuice Potion can also feature as an objective in a quest in Hogwarts Legacy.

4) Amortentia

Amortentia is considered to be the most powerful love potion that exists, which can cause the drinker to become obsessed or infatuated with the brewer. Notably seen in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, developers can inculcate this into a side-quest or NPC interaction in Hogwarts Legacy.

The most notorious use of Amorentia was by Merope Riddle, who tricked Tom Riddle Sr into marrying her. The couple later gave birth to the dark wizard who would terrify the wizarding world for decades to come - Lord Voldemort.

5) Draught of Living Death

Made from a long list of ingredients that include substances like sopophorous beans and sloth brains, Draught of Living Death is an extremely powerful sleeping potion that is just as challenging to brew. Even Hermione could not make it properly.

Potter managed to brew a perfect batch, armed with notes from the Half-Blood Prince's copy of Advanced Potion-Making. The concoction puts the drinker into a deep sleep that mimicks death itself.

Given that brewing potions are going to be one of the mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy, such complicated ones challenge the players and excite them if they manage to do it properly. It will also be interesting to see which characters and lore events finally manage to appear in the game since it is set way before in late 1800s.

