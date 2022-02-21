Hogwarts Legacy: Should the upcoming RPG feature the Hogwarts House Cup?

Not much information has been shared about Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG set in the wizarding world of Harry Potter. Avalanche Games has mentioned that the game will be set in late 1800s. Players will don the role of a student at Hogwarts, learn spells, brew potions and tame magical beasts.

Players will have the option of choosing their own houses. Since the very first book, fans have been excited about the four houses that Hogwarts students are divided into and the different philosophies each of them represents.

Having this mechanic in the game also begs the question if the famed Hogwarts House Cup will also feature in the game.

What will it mean to have the Hogwarts House Cup in Hogwarts Legacy?

Given that players will be allowed their own House, it will be great to see the House Cup be incorporated into the gameplay of Hogwarts Legacy. The developers have already confirmed that there is a morality system in play which can utilized to add or deduct points through the action of the players.

The House Cup is a yearly award that is given at the end of each school year to the House with the maximum number of House points. Describing House points, Professor Minerva McGonagall mentioned:

"While you are at Hogwarts, your triumphs will earn your House points, while any rule-breaking will lose House points. At the end of the year, the House with the most points is awarded the House Cup, a great honour."

At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, there are four houses that students are divided into - Godric Gryffindor's Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff's Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw's Ravenclaw and Salazar Slytherin's Slytherin.

Students of each house are awarded points which are recorded in giant hourglasses that can be found in the Entrance Hall. The hourglasses contained different jewels for each specific house - rubies for Gryffindor, sapphires for Ravenclaw, emeralds for Slytherin and diamonds for Hufflepuff.

The actions of the players within the game will dictate if they help their House win the prestigious cup or be the reason that they miss out on it for that year. Although the House Cup lost its significance as the Harry Potter saga went on because of other pressing issues, a year as a student in Hogwarts will feel unfinished without the awarding of it.

This is the foremost reason for Avalanche Games to add this specific mechanic of the House Cup to the game and also ensure that players' decisions actually affect the outcome of it.

The Houses at Hogwarts (Image via Harry Potter Fan Club)

The period the game is set in essentially means that none of the beloved characters from the original saga will show up in Hogwarts Legacy. Even then, players can expect to encounter some of the established lore events in the Potterverse.

Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be released later this year. Players will have to wait for the next trailer to learn more about what to expect from the upcoming RPG.

