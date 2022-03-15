"Hogwarts Legacy is a fever dream": Overjoyed fans are excited about the upcoming State of Play event

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy have given the ultimate surprise to all the fans with the announcement of the game getting a separate showcase altogether in the coming days.

This came right when fans were disappointed with the game skipping the recently-held PlayStation State of Play 2022 event. The new announcements have not only appeased the fans, but they have sent the community buzzing.

PlayStation Asia @PlayStationAsia Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Friday, 18th March at 5 AM (GMT+8) / 4 AM (GMT+7): playstn.asia/3JbV8lW Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Friday, 18th March at 5 AM (GMT+8) / 4 AM (GMT+7): playstn.asia/3JbV8lW https://t.co/tHCz85WbqM

Since its first trailer at the State of Play event, fans have greatly anticipated the game to arrive as soon as possible. However, there has been very little to date in official ways aside from the game's trailer and website. This has made the fans unhappy, with some even speculating if the game is dead.

However, all those rumors have now been put aside with a fresh set of announcements, and fans have been quick to express their opinions about it.

Tyler @Exorideath Dont fall for it guys this is an elaborate ruse.

Hogwarts Legacy is a fever dream Dont fall for it guys this is an elaborate ruse.Hogwarts Legacy is a fever dream

New Hogwarts Legacy announcement overjoys the fans

Any new statements involving the game will have likely send the fans into a frenzy. The impact has been even more as it had come when a large fanbase was massively distraught with the lack of information that has resulted in some crazy reactions.

Fans have already started the countdown as many new features are waiting to be revealed.

GermanStrands @GermanStrands . #PS4 #PS5 2 days until the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play 2 days until the Hogwarts Legacy State of Play 👀🔥. #PS4 #PS5 https://t.co/pG9Svja6Ux

It seems like good things are coming to those who wait. While the game may have skipped being a part of the recent State of Play, it gets a new one entirely dedicated to it.

OSYRYS @S1thgaming @mrpyo1 It’s just a state of play focused solely on HOGWARTS: LEGACY @mrpyo1 It’s just a state of play focused solely on HOGWARTS: LEGACY

Fans are already making wishlists of things they will hope to see and do in the game.

𝗪𝗵𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻 🍜 @ClandestineDee I hope they'll let us pick unique wands in Hogwarts Legacy. I hope they'll let us pick unique wands in Hogwarts Legacy. https://t.co/3GJspmLP5H

Fans were quick to express just how long they had to wait for an official piece of information.

BUNGAHOE @bungahoe



That is me in my bedroom waiting for

@HLCountdown Imagine being locked in a dark room for 543 days, with no news from the outside world…That is me in my bedroom waiting for #HogwartsLegacy Imagine being locked in a dark room for 543 days, with no news from the outside world…That is me in my bedroom waiting for #HogwartsLegacy @HLCountdown https://t.co/e9uUSjUp2f

One fan stated how they have been unhappy with the silence, but they're happy over the fact that they will get a lot of information in the coming days.

Joseph D Machado @JosephDMachado1

Looks like we’ll be getting more than that this Thursday.



I’m not happy about the silence, but this does put a smile on my face. We were hoping for just a trailer. We were asking for simply a release date.Looks like we’ll be getting more than that this Thursday.I’m not happy about the silence, but this does put a smile on my face. #HogwartsLegacy We were hoping for just a trailer. We were asking for simply a release date.Looks like we’ll be getting more than that this Thursday.I’m not happy about the silence, but this does put a smile on my face. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/f4O5LpCQJ4

The biggest feature of the upcoming event is the fact that it will feature gameplay. It could mean that the game could be ready for release in the next few months.

🐉HazzadorGamin,Dragon Of Dojima Gamin🐉 @HazzadorGamin Hogwarts Legacy will also have first look @ Gameplay.



From the looks of it they couldn't fit 10 to 20 min Gameplay in last state of play. Hogwarts Legacy will also have first look @ Gameplay.From the looks of it they couldn't fit 10 to 20 min Gameplay in last state of play. https://t.co/YkOk7OEqun

While there's no news of co-op, one fan believes that multiplayer will be important for the game.

ceo of kory @korysverse need hogwarts legacy to be online multiplayer… like it’s actually very serious need hogwarts legacy to be online multiplayer… like it’s actually very serious

One fan is hoping to see even more, and who can blame them when the other game belongs to the God of War series?

There have been several reports which point to the delay of Hogwarts Legacy's release. Though there has been no confirmation, one fan fears that it could be the case.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Pure Dead Gaming @PureDeadGaming Very surprising to see two State of Play streams in successive weeks. Hyped to see Hogwarts Legacy gameplay though.



Hopefully this leads to a 2022 release, but I fear they want to show how well the game is progressing before pushing it to early 2023.



Very surprising to see two State of Play streams in successive weeks. Hyped to see Hogwarts Legacy gameplay though.Hopefully this leads to a 2022 release, but I fear they want to show how well the game is progressing before pushing it to early 2023.https://t.co/ZnaWJwMYcF

March 17, 2022, is the date when the showcase event begins for fans all over the world. One would expect to get all the important details and possibly a release date by the time the event gets over. The Hogwarts Legacy event is being organized by PlayStation, but the game will be available on PC and Xbox consoles.

