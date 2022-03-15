"Hogwarts Legacy is a fever dream": Overjoyed fans are excited about the upcoming State of Play event

The developers of Hogwarts Legacy have given the ultimate surprise to all the fans with the announcement of the game getting a separate showcase altogether in the coming days.
This came right when fans were disappointed with the game skipping the recently-held PlayStation State of Play 2022 event. The new announcements have not only appeased the fans, but they have sent the community buzzing.
Since its first trailer at the State of Play event, fans have greatly anticipated the game to arrive as soon as possible. However, there has been very little to date in official ways aside from the game's trailer and website. This has made the fans unhappy, with some even speculating if the game is dead.
However, all those rumors have now been put aside with a fresh set of announcements, and fans have been quick to express their opinions about it.
New Hogwarts Legacy announcement overjoys the fans
Any new statements involving the game will have likely send the fans into a frenzy. The impact has been even more as it had come when a large fanbase was massively distraught with the lack of information that has resulted in some crazy reactions.
Fans have already started the countdown as many new features are waiting to be revealed.
It seems like good things are coming to those who wait. While the game may have skipped being a part of the recent State of Play, it gets a new one entirely dedicated to it.
Fans are already making wishlists of things they will hope to see and do in the game.
Fans were quick to express just how long they had to wait for an official piece of information.
One fan stated how they have been unhappy with the silence, but they're happy over the fact that they will get a lot of information in the coming days.
The biggest feature of the upcoming event is the fact that it will feature gameplay. It could mean that the game could be ready for release in the next few months.
While there's no news of co-op, one fan believes that multiplayer will be important for the game.
One fan is hoping to see even more, and who can blame them when the other game belongs to the God of War series?
There have been several reports which point to the delay of Hogwarts Legacy's release. Though there has been no confirmation, one fan fears that it could be the case.
March 17, 2022, is the date when the showcase event begins for fans all over the world. One would expect to get all the important details and possibly a release date by the time the event gets over. The Hogwarts Legacy event is being organized by PlayStation, but the game will be available on PC and Xbox consoles.
