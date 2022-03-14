Hogwarts Legacy State of Play: Date, time, and more

After more than a year of silence, the developers behind Hogwarts Legacy are finally set to showcase the gameplay of the title, and players are justifiably excited about it.

The upcoming wizarding RPG will get its own dedicated State of Play on March 17, featuring over 14 minutes of gameplay that will provide players with a fresh in-depth look.

PlayStation @PlayStation Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: play.st/34IDTcW https://t.co/bFZMWjdZ2t

The hype and anticipation surrounding Hogwarts Legacy has been steadily rising. Additionally, earlier in the year, Warner Bros. confirmed that the game will release in 2022. Since then, players have been clamoring for new information regarding the title.

It seems their prayers have been answered.

Come March 17, players will finally get to see the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy

The only visual that the developers of the game had released before today's announcement was the official reveal trailer back in 2020, which incidentally amassed over 28 million views. The dedicated State of Play is thus an excellent move and one that will surely make a huge number of fans happy.

The Hogwarts Legacy State of Play will have WB and Avalanche Software partnering with PlayStation and will take place on Thursday, March 17. It will be streamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels from 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM CET / 2.30 AM IST.

According to a number of industry insiders, players were supposedly getting a fresh new look at Hogwarts Legacy in March, with the probable stage being the PlayStation March State of Play. That was disappointingly not the case as the game did not feature on March 9's event.

Today's blog post, stating the new developments, will thus make fans of the titles extremely happy. They have been waiting for some news regarding the game, and after March 9, some had even speculated in anger that the game was dead.

Hogwarts Legacy will be bringing a whole new journey for players to take once it arrives later this year. Set in the late 1800s, the RPG will focus on a number of locations, including Hogwarts Castle, the Forbidden Forest, and Hogsmeade.

Players will step into the life of a fifth-year student, experiencing magical classes at the famed school, and embark on their own unique journey of living the unwritten. They will be excited to see what the developers have been up to once March 17 arrives.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Saman