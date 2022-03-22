"It's so much bigger than JK at this point": Fans plan to buy Hogwarts Legacy to support the developers' efforts

Hogwarts Legacy finally featured a look at its world and gameplay two years after the reveal trailer. The dedicated State of Play event brought over 14 minutes of PS5 gameplay that delivered a fresh in-depth look at the game's story, mechanics and central conflict.

The reveal showcase both excited the fans, who had been waiting for it for a long time, and kick-started a debate regarding the game.

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point. This has been my most popular tweet ever aparently. Had a ton of discussions under it today. I'm surprised. I'm Changing who can reply now so ppl can calm down. I support trans people, and I will be buying this game day one, it's so much bigger than JK at this point.

J.K. Rowling's sensitive stance on the matter of trans issues has resulted in a number of players being divided over whether they should play the game at all. While some wish to give the game a miss as a mark of protest, many have been vocal about buying it in order to at least support the developers behind the title.

Many wish to buy Hogwarts Legacy to experience the magic of Harry Potter and to appreciate the work behind the scenes

Since the dedicated State of Play on March 17, the debate surrounding the game and its IP owner has raged on. Engaging in it, fans have discussed their love for the Harry Potter universe, the memories they have made while growing up, and the dilemmas they now face with the author's stance.

For many, even if they don't agree with the author's opinion, they still wish to purchase Hogwarts Legacy in order to experience it. They seek to celebrate the amount of work done by the developers in bringing the wizarding world alive within the title.

Patrick @Ki_Kumo @BrokenGamezHDR_ The only people it really affects is WB and Avalanche. I don't think JK really cares if it sells 1 copy or 10 million, especially not financially. @BrokenGamezHDR_ The only people it really affects is WB and Avalanche. I don't think JK really cares if it sells 1 copy or 10 million, especially not financially.

Brandon smith @HesMiniscule @oneballjoshua I agree, if you don't want any money to go directly to her, buy it used. Then the money only goes to the retailer. But we have to agree that the world is bigger than just her now. Billions of people have been touched by the world, it has gotten so much bigger than just her now. @oneballjoshua I agree, if you don't want any money to go directly to her, buy it used. Then the money only goes to the retailer. But we have to agree that the world is bigger than just her now. Billions of people have been touched by the world, it has gotten so much bigger than just her now.

SciRenn @TheSciRenn @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it. @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it.

Players who are in favor of buying the game have stated that the art should be viewed separately from the artist once it has been shared into the world. On top of that, the Harry Potter world has had a huge impact on millions of people around the world, across various mediums. It is a space that continues to champion love and diversity for all those who seek it.

GeneralMLD @MldGhost



Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans. @BrokenGamezHDR_ Ya I never got this logic. The IP and the personal feelings of its creator should be seperated.Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans. @BrokenGamezHDR_ Ya I never got this logic. The IP and the personal feelings of its creator should be seperated. Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans.

Dylan C @DJC_5809 @MldGhost @BrokenGamezHDR_ Rowling is entitled to her opinion as is everyone else. People need to realize that it's alright to like the art but not the artist. I do it enough with music. Plus I doubt she'll even notice if the game flops or not. @MldGhost @BrokenGamezHDR_ Rowling is entitled to her opinion as is everyone else. People need to realize that it's alright to like the art but not the artist. I do it enough with music. Plus I doubt she'll even notice if the game flops or not.

VikingPanda @VikingPanda69 @BrokenGamezHDR_ People forget that when it comes to art, you create it but once you set it into the world it really isn't yours anymore. Harry Potter is the same way, it hasn't been "hers" for a long time. @BrokenGamezHDR_ People forget that when it comes to art, you create it but once you set it into the world it really isn't yours anymore. Harry Potter is the same way, it hasn't been "hers" for a long time.

Many have also mentioned that J.K. Rowling is not connected to Hogwarts Legacy, as has been mentioned on the official website. One tweet pointed out that she is already wealthy enough where players not buying the game will not hurt her.

Pro-Gameplay Advocate @BrokenGamezHDR_ J.K. Rowling Net worth is roughly 1 billion and ppl think they gonna hurt her by not buying Hogwarts Legacy, when she not even connected to the game?



Yall desire to moral grand stand and virtue signal get in the way of logical thinking. J.K. Rowling Net worth is roughly 1 billion and ppl think they gonna hurt her by not buying Hogwarts Legacy, when she not even connected to the game?Yall desire to moral grand stand and virtue signal get in the way of logical thinking. https://t.co/D31zVnO9sR

The State of Play gameplay reveal featured how the extensive Wizarding World has been beautifully rendered in Hogwarts Legacy. Be it the insides of Hogwarts, the spell casting or duelling, the magical beasts or life of a student, it is clear that the developers have painstakingly rendered a world that they would dearly love for players to enjoy.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday 2022 period and will be launched on multiple platforms. Players are all set to immerse themselves in the life of a fifth-year student at the famed castle as they learn magic and uncover the mystery behind Ancient Magic.

Irrespective of how the current debate runs, it is sure to be a memorable experience for the players and one of the biggest games of 2022.

