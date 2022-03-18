“There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy” Avalanche Software sets the record straight on their upcoming RPG

Avalanche Software has officially stated that the upcoming RPG, Hogwarts Legacy, won’t feature any microtransactions. The title will be the first proper video game entry in the iconic Wizarding World franchise, as penned down by J.K. Rowling and visualized in both the Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beast series.

WB's upcoming title takes the players to the late 1800s and presents an original story in the backdrop of the Goblin revolution, featuring the iconic school of Witchcraft and Wizardy. Players will take on the role of a fifth-year student.

Hogwarts Legacy sets the record straight and confirms that the title will not have any microtransactions

After being one of the most beloved franchises for over two decades, Hogwarts Legacy finally promises to fulfill the player's dream of becoming a Wizard or a witch and molding a story set in the Wizarding World.

The title will not only let players choose their houses and attend classes, but also allow them to venture far beyond the grounds of Hogwarts and experience the magical world.

There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.

While WB Games titles aren’t generally known for having microtransactions, given the current unfortunate industry trend, many fans of the franchise dreaded facing a paywall and ruining their in-game magical experience.

Following a deep dive on the title’s mechanics at yesterday’s State of Play, Chandler Wood, the Community Manager at Avalanche, who is currently working on the title, clarified definitively that the game will not feature any microtransactions. He tweeted,

"We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight. There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

In a perfect world, full-priced single-player titles would not feature any microtransactions, allowing players to earn items through in-game actions. However, this is far from the reality.

Microtransactions in full-priced AAA single-player titles are becoming increasingly common, especially in Ubisoft titles. As such, the long-anticipated Wizarding World RPG not featuring any microtransactions is a welcome change.

Hogwarts Legacy is set for a Holiday 2022 release across the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

