5 Harry Potter characters fans are excited to see in Hogwarts Legacy

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is set in 1890, more than a century before the beloved original saga, players are still hopeful that they will get to see a handful of characters that have appeared in the books. This particular year gives hope to the theory that one of the most important characters in the Harry Potter saga may make an appearance. Last month's gameplay reveal provided a glimpse at a number of recognizable characters too.

The wizarding world of Harry Potter was first shared with the world in 1997 when Rowling published Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. Over the course of the next ten years, the author intricately weaved the Potterverse filled with colorful characters, magical beings, and artifacts.

Players will thus be eager to find any Easter eggs or characters from the original stories during their playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy.

5 characters from the Harry Potter saga players will be elated to come across in Hogwarts Legacy

1) Nearly Headless Nick

Sir Nicholas de Mimsy-Porpington came to be known as Nearly Headless Nick after his death in 1492. He was a wizard who had attended Hogwarts and was part of the Gryffindor house, becoming the resident ghost of Gryffindor Tower. He died due to improper decapitation through execution that was warranted by a mishap in court.

Potterheads will distinctly remember the famous ghost engaging with the Gryffindor students, especially Harry, as Nearly Headless Nick was heavily featured all throughout. The State of Play trailer for Hogwarts Legacy showcased the jolly ghost for players to get excited over.

2) Professor Cuthbert Binns

Professor of History of Magic at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Cuthbert Binns, was known for providing some of the most boring lessons and lectures at the school. The Harry Potter wiki says the following regarding him:

"He taught until a very old age, when he fell asleep in the staff room and died in slumber. Afterwards, he became a ghost who continued to teach, droning on about various Goblin Rebellions and giant wars to bored, sleeping students."

Cuthbert Binns teaching in class (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

The gameplay reveal showed the old ghost as a familiar face that fans will get to meet when they get into Hogwarts Legacy. As the developers have already stated that attending classes will be an integral aspect of the playthrough, players will probably get to attend the professor's lectures.

3) Peeves

Possibly the most mischievous ghost in the Harry Potter stories, the poltergeist Peeves is a bane to professors and students alike at Hogwarts. A permanent inhabitant of the castle, known to have come with the building, Peeves was a menace over the centuries who was only afraid of the Bloody Baron and later Albus Dumbledore.

Although readers heard about the poltergeist during the course of the saga, the movies sadly did not feature Peeves. The gameplay reveal confirmed his presence in Hogwarts Legacy as a colorful Peeves was shown alongside a student.

4) Albus Dumbledore

One of the most important characters from the Harry Potter Saga, Albus Dumbledore, was considered the greatest wizard of modern times. His exceptional magical prowess and knowledge made him a revered character among his peers and, later, the students of Hogwarts.

His early years were fraught with a number of tragedies that befell his family. He was shaped by these events that culminated in an accidental spell killing his sister Ariana.

Since he began attending the famed school in 1892, players have been wondering if he will make an appearance in some form in the game. Although direct involvement may not be something that players will get, the developers can delight them by providing this bit of fan service in Hogwarts Legacy.

5) Phineas Nigellus Black

Potterheads will remember the ruthless ancestor of Sirius Black, Phineas Nigellus Black, as one of the portraits of the dead headmasters of Hogwarts. He was the great-great-grandfather of Sirius and was considered the least popular headmaster of the famed school.

Harry Potter Lexicon @HP_Lexicon "'Am I to understand,' said Phineas Nigellus slowly from Harry's left, 'that my great-great-grandson - the last of the Blacks - is dead?'

'Yes, Phineas,' said Dumbledore.

'I don't believe it,' said Phineas brusquely"

-- JKR (OP37)



The Harry Potter wiki provides the following regarding his involvement in the original saga:

"In 1995, Harry Potter stayed in the bedroom where Black's portrait hangs, and Black took him messages from Albus Dumbledore. His voice could sometimes be heard coming from the frame when he was not in it, making sarcastic comments. He also seems to be against people with Muggle parentage. One of the main messages Phineas passed was when his great-grandson Arthur Weasley was attacked by Nagini whilst on duty for the order, letting Sirius know he was going to have company."

Hermione carried the Grimmauld Place portrait of Phineas during the trio's quest to destroy the Horcruxes. According to the wiki, it is likely that Black was the headmaster of Hogwarts during the 1890s. This makes it likely that players will come across him during their playthrough of Hogwarts Legacy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi