×
Create
Notifications

What are the confirmed subjects that players will study in Hogwarts Legacy

Classes at Hogwarts (Image via Sportskeeda)
Classes at Hogwarts (Image via Sportskeeda)
Angshuman Dutta
FEATURED WRITER
comments icon
Modified Mar 27, 2022 03:31 PM IST
Feature

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy provided a fresh look at the life of a fifth-year student at the famed castle of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players have been waiting a long time for the upcoming wizarding world RPG, and with each passing day, their expectations of a magical immersive experience from the title keep increasing.

That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

As Harry Potter fans will be aware, students at Hogwarts are taught both compulsory and elective subjects depending on the year they are in. Most of these classes have been talked about or shown in the books and film adaptations, with the respective professors being some of the most beloved characters.

Seeing how Hogwarts Legacy is set to bring a student experience of Hogwarts like never before, this article notes down all the subjects that are confirmed to be in the game for players to attend.

What will players learn at school in Hogwarts Legacy

Regarding the subjects at Hogwarts, the Harry Potter wiki mentions:

"[The subjects] included both the core curriculum and the electives, available from third year forward. In the fifth year, students took the Ordinary Wizarding Level (O.W.L.) exams to determine whether they could achieve a score high enough to continue to N.E.W.T.-level (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Test) for the class in the remaining two years."

Every first-year coming into Hogwarts has to take seven compulsory subjects - Transfiguration, Charms, Potions, History of Magic, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Astronomy, and Herbology. On top of that, they also have to attend Flying Lessons classes.

Double, double toil and trouble. Fire burn and cauldron bubble. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/DSgWbTMPWk

Students get to choose a minimum of two more subjects at the end of the second year, from the list of Arithmancy, Muggle Studies, Divination, Study of Ancient Runes, and Care of Magical Creatures. Given that magical beasts are important to the storyline of the game, it is likely that the last class will be part of the course in Hogwarts Legacy.

Protego will be your shield. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/xTUpNEFZuR

The gameplay videos shown till now have extensively focused on some of these classes - Herbology, Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Charms. All of these will be integral to not only the school life of the players but also their playthrough in-game. The gameplay reveal also showed Professor Binns indicating that players may get to attend History of Magic classes.

Spells have power on their own but against your enemies, work best in combination. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/SsogXek9wD

In the gameplay reveal, players will easily notice the brightly colored Herbology class, and it will be interesting to see how the players learn to use the young mandrakes during fights. Charms and DADA will be extremely important as Hogwarts Legacy emphasizes dueling and spell casting, with combinations of spells being utilized in combat.

Wizarding duels, magical beasts, curious classes, and exploration abound. The magic unfolds in this first look at Hogwarts Legacy gameplay: play.st/3wl5gVJ https://t.co/Yfng2kJbsu
Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen what other different classes will be featured in the game, and if players are able to sit for an O.W.L. Having the option to choose their own elective subjects will also be an interesting option and one that increases the replayability of the game.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी