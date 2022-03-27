What are the confirmed subjects that players will study in Hogwarts Legacy

The dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy provided a fresh look at the life of a fifth-year student at the famed castle of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Players have been waiting a long time for the upcoming wizarding world RPG, and with each passing day, their expectations of a magical immersive experience from the title keep increasing.

As Harry Potter fans will be aware, students at Hogwarts are taught both compulsory and elective subjects depending on the year they are in. Most of these classes have been talked about or shown in the books and film adaptations, with the respective professors being some of the most beloved characters.

Seeing how Hogwarts Legacy is set to bring a student experience of Hogwarts like never before, this article notes down all the subjects that are confirmed to be in the game for players to attend.

What will players learn at school in Hogwarts Legacy

Regarding the subjects at Hogwarts, the Harry Potter wiki mentions:

"[The subjects] included both the core curriculum and the electives, available from third year forward. In the fifth year, students took the Ordinary Wizarding Level (O.W.L.) exams to determine whether they could achieve a score high enough to continue to N.E.W.T.-level (Nastily Exhausting Wizarding Test) for the class in the remaining two years."

Every first-year coming into Hogwarts has to take seven compulsory subjects - Transfiguration, Charms, Potions, History of Magic, Defense Against the Dark Arts, Astronomy, and Herbology. On top of that, they also have to attend Flying Lessons classes.

Students get to choose a minimum of two more subjects at the end of the second year, from the list of Arithmancy, Muggle Studies, Divination, Study of Ancient Runes, and Care of Magical Creatures. Given that magical beasts are important to the storyline of the game, it is likely that the last class will be part of the course in Hogwarts Legacy.

The gameplay videos shown till now have extensively focused on some of these classes - Herbology, Potions, Defense Against the Dark Arts, and Charms. All of these will be integral to not only the school life of the players but also their playthrough in-game. The gameplay reveal also showed Professor Binns indicating that players may get to attend History of Magic classes.

In the gameplay reveal, players will easily notice the brightly colored Herbology class, and it will be interesting to see how the players learn to use the young mandrakes during fights. Charms and DADA will be extremely important as Hogwarts Legacy emphasizes dueling and spell casting, with combinations of spells being utilized in combat.

It remains to be seen what other different classes will be featured in the game, and if players are able to sit for an O.W.L. Having the option to choose their own elective subjects will also be an interesting option and one that increases the replayability of the game.

