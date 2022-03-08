Will the O.W.L. exams be an integral part of story progression in Hogwarts Legacy?

Seeing as how players in Hogwarts Legacy will be playing as students in their fifth year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the developers can carefully weave the mandatory O.W.L. exams into the story of the game.

Administered by the Wizarding Examinations Authority, the O.W.L. exams were taken by fifth-year students, which were an early marker of what jobs that student could later pick up.

An Ordinary Wizarding Level, or O.W.L. exam, were subject-specific in nature and would determine the students' specializations. The O.W.L. exams were made a part of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, where players had to choose the correct answers. One wonders if they will also feature in the upcoming RPG.

Will the players be made to take part in O.W.L. exams during their fifth year in Hogwarts Legacy?

The O.W.L. exams are a standardized test that is mandatory for every fifth-year student if they wish to specialize in a subject in their later years. As mentioned by the professors at Hogwarts, their O.W.L. scores will end up affecting the jobs they take later on in their lives.

Given that Hogwarts Legacy is slated to be an RPG that has been in development for a number of years now, one wonders about the depth and nuances the developers might have put in the title. The official description promises that the experience as a student at Hogwarts will be an experience like never before.

Players will get to attend classes and "grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions and taming fantastic beasts." With such a heavy focus on the nitty-gritties of student life, it does not seem like a stretch to imagine the O.W.L. exams being a part of the game.

The inclusion of the O.W.L. exams will add an interesting mechanic to the game and can also be intricately woven with the story of Hogwarts Legacy if the developers deem it so. Passing or failing in subjects can be designed to affect the playthrough.

The success in an O.W.L. exam in Hogwarts Legacy can also subtly affect the subsequent classes one can take in the sixth year, be it in this game or the hopeful sequel. There are multiple ways that the developers can play around with the idea of inculcating the O.W.L. exams and their importance into the game.

Not much is known about Hogwarts Legacy since the release of its reveal trailer back in 2020. Before that, players had seen a glimpse of what to expect through a gameplay that was leaked. Having been confirmed for a 2022 release, players are eagerly waiting for further information on the title.

