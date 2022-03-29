Will players get to meet Albus Dumbledore in Hogwarts Legacy?

When it was announced that Hogwarts Legacy would be set in the late 1800s, fans were disappointed because it meant none of the well-known characters from the original saga could possibly be in the game. The community abounded with speculations regarding which bloodlines would feature in the game and if any known Potterverse characters would make an appearance.

Morgan Ross @MovieFlameProd #HogwartsLegacy #HarryPotter So Hogwarts Legacy takes place in 1890 when we start our 5th year. Dumbledore was born in 1881, meaning he would start at Hogwarts in 1892. Could we see Dumbledore at Hogwarts in our 7th year during the game? So Hogwarts Legacy takes place in 1890 when we start our 5th year. Dumbledore was born in 1881, meaning he would start at Hogwarts in 1892. Could we see Dumbledore at Hogwarts in our 7th year during the game? 👀#HogwartsLegacy #HarryPotter https://t.co/yhrTvncZy3

The gameplay reveal at the dedicated State of Play for Hogwarts Legacy hinted that the game will take place in 1890. This gave a sense of direction to fans as to which lore and character from Wizarding World history can muster a mention or an appearance. And to some fans, the game could very well have Albus Dumbledore, albeit in his teen years.

Will players see Albus Dumbledore, the greatest wizard of modern times, in Hogwarts Legacy?

Albus Percival Wulfric Brian Dumbledore was born in the summer of 1881 and joined Hogwarts as a student in 1892. He was sorted into Gryffindor and would later be noted for his exceptional magical prowess, knowledge and abilities, with some considering him the greatest wizard of modern times, especially after his duel with Gellert Grindelwald.

Potterheads are extremely fond of the character, having seen him properly explored in the original saga and other stories of the Potterverse. With the latest note regarding the timeline of Hogwarts Legacy, fans are wondering whether they might come across him during his teen years before Hogwarts or, if the game allows, as a first-year in 1892.

This is indeed an interesting proposition that developers can toy around with as players would love to interact with Dumbledore in his formative years. As comments beneath a similar Reddit post conjectures, it would be an interesting tidbit if the player character actually influenced Dumbledore in some way that became meaningful in his later years.

Although Avalanche has made it clear that they are looking to create a fresh new chapter for players to experience in Hogwarts Legacy, the wish of a cameo from the greatest headmaster of Hogwarts does not seem like something that can be easily shaken off. One would merely hope that the developers pay heed to such demands and cleverly weave in this tiny bit of fan service.

Hogwarts Legacy has managed to become one of the most anticipated titles of the past few years with merely a reveal trailer released back in 2020. The recent gameplay reveal was a breath of fresh air for the fans to pore over and wonder what they might find when the game finally launches later this year.

The game will bring a magical experience like never before, with the complete grandeur of Hogwarts and its secrets. Players will also get to explore multiple locations beyond the walls of the castle, meet colorful NPCs and fantastic beasts while dealing with the resurgence of Ancient Magic and an impending goblin rebellion.

